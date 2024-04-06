Crossroads rallies for first home win

Apr. 5—HENDERSON — On Thursday, Crossroads Christian's baseball team rallied all the way back from a 7-1 deficit to secure its first home win 11-7 over the Friendship Christian Falcons.

Early on, the Colts once again found themselves in a 1-0 deficit at home. Trying to beat out a throw to first, Cody Paschall was thrown out, despite appearing to tag the base at the same time the ball got there. It was a tough call for the Colts, but it didn't matter — a run scored to tie the ball game at one apiece — but it felt like the umps stole an RBI from the big man.

In the second, a series of errors from the Colts led to the Falcons putting six runs on the board. After the rough inning, head coach Bryan Taylor rallied his team in the dugout.

"Just like Banana Ball," he said, "we have to win every inning."

Taylor has many baseball philosophies, and one of them includes the idea of "crooked numbers." In baseball, a crooked number is anything greater than one. Taylor looks for his team to create crooked numbers on offense and prevent them on defense.

While the overall batting numbers were less than impressive, the Colts did a solid job of putting the ball into play and forcing the Falcons to field. This strategy worked in the fourth inning. Still trailing 7-1, the Colts forced two errors to cut the deficit to three runs, until their momentum was cut short by another close call.

With runners in scoring position, the Falcons tagged Crossroads junior Danny Wieninger sliding into home plate. Wieninger popped up as soon as he heard the call — he couldn't believe it.

The entire Crossroads dugout was disgruntled after a series of close calls didn't go their way.

More costly errors for the Falcons let two runs score to make it 7-6, and then a base knock from the Colts scored two more as they rallied all the way back to take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

With Jackson Anderson at the plate in a 1-1 count looking to extend the lead, Wieninger on base again stole third, and after an errant throw to third, proceeded to score again on the error — 9-7.

Crossroads held Friendship scoreless for three innings, as Nate Bobbitt controlled the game for five straight innings to close it out. With four outs to go, Anderson flashed the leather in the infield for another out.

Up to bat in the bottom of the sixth, Crossroads needed a couple more insurance runs to secure the comeback. With the bases loaded and only one out, a dropped third strike meant an automatic out for the Falcons, but the Colts scored a run on the passed ball to make it 11-7.

After a sliding catch in center field from Weininger, Crossroads ended the game on the easy throw to first. Following their first home win, Taylor stressed the importance of "controlling the controllables."

"We're better than our record reflects right now," said Taylor.

A young team, Crossroads only has one senior on the roster, but plenty of time to develop into a stronger program. And less than halfway through the year, they have several winnable games on their schedule and ample time to turn the season around.

According to Taylor, he still believes that the team can secure a playoff spot. As for his long-term goals, he wants to see the team make a state championship appearance within the next four to five years.

Baseball is a fickle game, but the right approach and the right mindset can drastically improve results — even in a short amount of time.

STATSCody Paschall (Jr.): 2-4, 2 RBI

Danny Wieninger (Jr.): 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R

Adam Brantley (Jr.): 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 R