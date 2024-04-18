Crossroads powers to third straight blowout

Apr. 17—HENDERSON — On Monday, Bryan Young set a record for most baseball wins in Crossroads' school history with an 18-1 blowout over the New Life Christian Warriors.

The big win marks the third straight double-digit victory for the Colts who have been on a tear during the start of April. By the second inning against the Warriors, the Colts were up 9-1.

Senior Noah Newbern went a perfect 2-2 on the day with 3 RBIs; freshman Rylan Wilson also had a good game with two hits and three runs batted in.

The Colts are still looking for their first home run of the season. With their home field framed by rolling fields and a large forest in the background, the wind is almost constantly blowing into the face of the batter, knocking down high fly balls.

The Colts have been locked in on their plate discipline the last couple of games — a point of emphasis from the coaching staff.

"I tell them we need to have that dog mentality at the plate with two strikes," said head coach Bryan Young.

Young said was made aware after the game of the record he set with the W over New Life. And while he's proud of the accomplishment, the second-year head coach is making sure the entire team stays focused on the task at hand: taking it one game at a time with the ultimate goal of a state playoff push.

Subpar fielding in the second inning against New Life led to more two-out hits and runs on the board for Crossroads as they took a 16-1 lead after a monster, 13-run second inning.

Jackson Anderson kept throwing strikes for the Colts as the batting order turned over for new life in the third inning. The first Warriors batter sent a hot shot into the gut of Nate Bobbitt at third, but he handled the chance and got the out at first.

With Crossroads up to bat with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, a base knock and a missed cutoff throw meant more insurance runs for the Colts as Anderson Danny Wieninger crossed home plate — 18-1. After a pitching change in the third inning, the Warriors finally threw in the towel.

Despite the recent gap between them and their opponents, Young urges his boys to stay sharp and not get too complacent.

"It's baseball, anyone can win at anytime," he said. "We never take anyone lightly."

The Colts will take on Lee Christian in Sanford on Friday for a chance to solidify their spot atop the Mid-Carolina conference before a "toss up" double-header against rival Cape Fear next week.

STATS

Noah Newbern (Sr.) — 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R

Rylan Wilson (Fr.) — 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI,

Jackson Anderson (So.) — 1-2, 2 BB, 4 R

Nate Bobbitt (Jr.) — 0-0, 4 BB, 3 R