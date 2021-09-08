Crossroads earns fourth straight victory in comeback effort

Sep. 8—HENDERSON — For approximately 45 minutes on Tuesday evening, it appeared that Crossroads Christian's stellar start to the 2021 volleyball season would hit an unexpected setback.

Inconsistent play hampered Crossroads as they searched for their fourth consecutive victory of the season against Community Christian, which had all the momentum they needed to close out the matchup in four sets.

Adjustments made by head coach Cammy Simmons and her players were enough for Crossroads to make a charge and extend the game into a fifth set, where they finished off Community Christian by a score of 15-13.

"We played really hard in the stretch and that's where it really mattered," Simmons said. "Sometimes we tend to play up and down through the sets so we've just got to get to the point where we stay up, which they showed in the fourth and fifth sets."

A disastrous second set for Crossroads forced them to play from behind for the rest of the game.

Simmons noticed that mistakes in regards to passing, serving and communication impacted the mentality of her players and enabled Community Christian to secure a comfortable set win. This prompted Simmons to replace senior libero Abbie Cranfill with sophomore Caroline Wiard.

Even with this adjustment, Crossroads failed to re-take the lead at the end of the third set but Simmons knew that Crossroads could take the final two sets if her players rallied around each other and embraced the qualities that led them to victory on four different occasions this year.

"I told them that this was a different team in a different time and that we need to dig deep to win," Simmons said. "We've got a lot of young girls who are hungry and know how to win. We just had to play like winners."

Simmons credited freshman Avery Reese for maintaining a dominant presence around the net with several key blocks. She also praised junior Rebecca Kate Short for making improvements to her serving that helped Crossroads shift momentum back into their favor.

Now 5-2 on the season, Simmons has more confidence than ever in Crossroads' potential heading into conference play but plans to iron out some of her team's shortcomings in practice so they can build consistency over the next month.

"This team has got a lot of grit," Simmons said. "Time and time again, they've shown they can play on a high level and they are not going to back down easily. We've got a lot of fluctuation at the moment but once we figure out how to sustain ourselves, it's going to be a whole different ball game."

Thursday begins a stretch for Crossroads in which they will play games for three consecutive days. They begin conference play on the road against Grace Christian before facing Oxford Prep and Henderson Collegiate in the Vanco Outdoor Classic this weekend.