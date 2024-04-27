Advertisement

Crossland, Wells earn NTJCAC player of the week honors

Weatherford Democrat, Texas
·1 min read

Apr. 26—Weatherford College Coyotes Cade Crossland and Kasen Wells are the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Baseball Players of the Week.

A sophomore left-hander from Rockwall, Crossland earned the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week honors for a second time this season after hurling his second no-hitter last week. In the game, he struck out 10 opposing batters in five innings of work. The only baserunners he allowed came via three walks.

A sophomore centerfielder from Spring Branch, Wells was named the NTJCAC Position Player of the Week after turning a phenomenal stretch. During the week, he hit .909, going 10-for-11 from the plate with two doubles, a home run and five RBI, while scoring 11 times. He also had four walks and three stolen bases.