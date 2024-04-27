Crossland, Wells earn NTJCAC player of the week honors

Apr. 26—Weatherford College Coyotes Cade Crossland and Kasen Wells are the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Baseball Players of the Week.

A sophomore left-hander from Rockwall, Crossland earned the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week honors for a second time this season after hurling his second no-hitter last week. In the game, he struck out 10 opposing batters in five innings of work. The only baserunners he allowed came via three walks.

A sophomore centerfielder from Spring Branch, Wells was named the NTJCAC Position Player of the Week after turning a phenomenal stretch. During the week, he hit .909, going 10-for-11 from the plate with two doubles, a home run and five RBI, while scoring 11 times. He also had four walks and three stolen bases.