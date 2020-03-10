Cross this tight end off the list of potential Bears free agent targets

The Chicago Bears are expected to target tight end in free agency once the legal tampering period begins on March 16. But as we inch closer to the bell going off, some of the veterans who are headed for the open market will be re-signed by their current clubs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, one veteran tight end has already been re-upped. The Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Darren Fells.

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a 2-year contract extension for TE Darren Fells worth $7M. The deal, which pays the soon-to-be 34-year old $4M in 2020, comes after Fells set a career-high with 7 TDs. Now, he sticks in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

Fells set career-highs across the board in 2019 with 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. Traditionally known for his ability as a blocker, Fells proved last season he can be productive as a receiver when given a chance. He was targeted 48 times, which also represents a career-high.

While Fells would've been a solid addition to the Bears' tight end room, he wouldn't have provided Matt Nagy with the kind of playmaker his offense lacked at the position in 2020. Expect Chicago to focus more on players like Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry and Eric Ebron, three of the top-tier talents available this year who also bring a resume of production as receivers.

