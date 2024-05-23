Cross Roads beats Beckville 3-2 in Game One of the softball regional finals

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — There will be at least one team in the 2A ranks from East Texas qualifying for the softball state tournament, as Beckville and Cross Roads squared off in Lindale for the Regional Finals.

Cross Roads took Game One on Wednesday, 3-2, as these two get set to meet again in Lindale on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

