Cross Nimmo talks about Sunday’s Rutgers football offers, recaps his visit

Following his Junior Day visit at Rutgers, Ohio recruit and three-star Cross Nimmo was offered by Rutgers football and head coach Cross Nimmo.

It has been a busy few days for Nimmo on the recruiting front. Last week, the Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio) tight end was offered by Louisville.

He is the No. 31 tight end in the nation according to 247Sports and the No. 24 overall recruit in Ohio’s 2025 class.

Last season, Nimmo had 30 catches for 801 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns. At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, he has great size to be a Big Ten tight end.

“Me and my family went into Schiano’s office and we talked about my high school for a little bit then we talked about the most important things (at Rutgers): F.T.C.,” Nimmo told Rutgers Wire. “And then he offered me and my reaction was that I’m very blessed to have this opportunity!”

Nimmo is hoping to visit Rutgers in the spring. He said that Rutgers, Minnesota, Louisville and Toledo are showing him the most love right now.

“What stood out to me the most is that everyone there wants to win and all the coaches care about the players,” Nimmo said. “And then at the basketball game, the environment was sick. Very loud and electric.”

A college decision could be coming in the spring or the summer, Nimmo said, but he doesn’t have a timetable for his decision.

This past season, Rutgers finished the year 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten) while playing the second-toughest schedule in college football. They beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

