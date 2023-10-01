Cross Hanas: How he's having 'super fun' in exhibition games with Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings draftee Cross Hanas and coach Derek Lalonde, Sept. 30, 2023 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings draftee Cross Hanas and coach Derek Lalonde, Sept. 30, 2023 in Detroit.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
America needs all the help it can get following a debacle on Friday at the Ryder Cup.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.