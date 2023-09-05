Cross country: Rushville sweeps at Union City

Sep. 4—UNION CITY — Rushville's cross country teams traveled to Union City Saturday to compete in the Coach Noff Invitational. The Lions and Lady Lions both brought home the team championship trophy.

For the girls, Rushville finished with 34 points to take first place. Blue River Valley was second with 43 and New Haven took third with 54.

BRV's Charlee Gibson won the race in 20:44.

Leading the way for the Lady Lions again was freshman Josie Corn, placing second overall in 22:09. The Lady Lions had a good pack after Corn by placing seven in the top 20 with Melany Mahan ninth in 24:10, Jorja Ellis 12th in 25:13, Mia Norvell 13th in 25:16, Layla Denney 15th in 25:47, Kendra Jacobs 16th in 25:48, Mady Hankins 17th in 26:03 and Jentri Wallace 18th in 26:06.

"This was a great team win for us. These freshmen really work hard and help the upperclassmen fill the gaps we need this year," Coach Tush said.

For the boys, Rushville took first with 46 points. Cowan was second with 57 followed by BRV 60, New Haven 81, Anderson Prep 134 and Union County 151.

Cowan's Gavin Ashby won the race with a time of 17:35.

Rushville junior Hunter Parmerlee (18:41)and senior Charlie Sterrett (18:54) led the way for Rushville placing 6th and 7th overall. Packing together in a minute time spread was Logan Jacobs 10th in 19:08, Isaac Schelle 12th in 19:22, Dustin King 16th in 19:47 and Kyle Jacobs 18th in 19:56.

"This should be a huge morale booster for this team. We have three varsity runners out and these boys are stepping up. Dustin King, Logan Jacobs, and Isaac Schelle are constant reminders how deep of a team we are this year," Coach Tush added.

Rushville travels to the Cougar Palooza hosted by Greenfield-Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Brandywine Park.

North Decatur

The Lady Chargers of North Decatur continue their recent streak of outstanding running by winning their third consecutive Division 2 Championship. Saturday at East Central, the Lady Chargers defeated eight opponets in route to the title.

Leading the way and finishing in third place was Dorothy Robbins. Ava Lecher crossed the line in seventh place with her best run of the season and freshman Jewel Verseman continued her strong running with an eighth place finish.

Lauren Miller and Madison Rohls continued their consistent running and sophomore Olivia Reisman, freshman Emerson Gunn and junior Cecilia Barber fought through some minor injuries as they crossed the finish line to round out the scoring for the Lady Chargers.

For the boys, North came away with a fifth place finish.

Sophomore Eli Weisenbach ran to a top 20 finish with a time of 20:21. Following E. Weisenbach again was a trio of sophomores in Logan O'Dell (21:28), Adam Wade (21:59), and Jackson White (22:06). Lone senior Noah Weisenbach continued his consistent running with a time of 22:15 and sophomore Sam Cathey crossed the line in 24:44.

Freshman Harper Gunn and sophomore Jake Dimett (30:14 new PR) rounded out the times for North.

Batesville

ST. LEON — The Batesville cross country teams participated in the East Central Invitational Saturday. Both the boys and the girls took runner-up with all 7 runners for both in the top 20.

The boys started the morning off as the gun went off at 9 a.m. Leading the way for Batesville was Isaac Trossman, placing sixth and running a season personal best 17:56. Jaden Basler was next for the Dogs in ninth place (18:29), followed by Cannon Clark 11th (18:40) and Ethan Rahschulte 12th with an overall personal best of 18:57. He was closely followed by Cash Myers 14th, who also had a season PR (19:19).

Finishing out the top 7 for Batesville and placing in the top 20 were Deev Ranka, 16th (19:36) and Eli Loichinger, 19th (19:47). This gave the Bulldogs a final score of 52 points and a second place finish to Elder High School who scored 21 points.

Batesville's Benjamin Adams placed seventh in the junior varsity race and Manan Patel ran a personal best.

One the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs also had all seven runners in the top 20 with Lexiyne Harris leading the way, running a season's personal best of 20:46 and placing fourth. Kaylynn Bedel came in next in fifth (21:12). Megan Allgeier was next for Batesville in seventh (22:26) with Bayleigh Demaree close behind in eighth and running a season's best of 22:34.

Samantha Adams was next in 11th (22:46), followed by Isabel Raab in 16th who also ran a season's personal best of 23:26.Kaylie Raver finished in 17th (23:28). The Bulldogs final score was 35 placing them second behind East Central with 21 points.

Batesville's Charlotte Trossman was first in the JV race and Ella Moster placed fifth.

