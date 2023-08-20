Cross country runners to watch in 2023

Aug. 20—BOYS

Willem DeGood — Traverse City West, Sr.

One of two Traverse City West Titans to qualify for the Division 1 state championship finals, DeGood had a fantastic junior season. He grabbed six top-10 finishes and set a personal-best time of 16:09.5 at the Portage Invitational. He took fifth at the Northern Michigan XC Championships and then eighth at the regional.

Josh Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.

Slocum began his season with solid performances at two of the biggest cross country meets in the state — 34th at the BLUEJAY Invite and 19th at the Portage Invitational. He then took third at the Lake Michigan Conference Championships and second the Division 3 regional with a personal-best time of 16:12.9. He earned all-state honors at the state finals, finishing 23rd with a 16:38.5 to help the Gladiators finish in the top three for the first time in boys program history.

Tucker Krumm — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.

Krumm finished just outside of the all-state top 30 at the Division 3 championships, but the junior's 36th-place performance was a big contributor to the Gladiators finishing second overall. Krumm was in the top 10 at the Red Devil Invitational (5th) and the Lake Michigan Conference Championships (7th). He also set his personal best at the D3 regional with a 16:29.8, good for fourth place.

Nolan Nixon — Cadillac, Sr.

An early candidate for the 2023 Runner of the Year title, Nixon was strong from start to finish in his junior campaign. He had eight top-six finishes and two wins — the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions and the Division 2 regional. He set a personal-record time of 16:05.6 at the Viking Invitational and then took 13th at the state finals with a 16:09.1 to garner all-state accolades.

Drew Moore — Grayling, Sr.

Moore picked up wins at the Beal City and Kalkaska invitationals, took second at his home invite and the Lake Michigan Conference championships, where he ran a personal-best 16:16.2. Took fifth at the D3 regionals and followed that up with a 16th-place finish in states.

GIRLS

Aiden Harrand — Buckley, Sr.

After a fifth-place finish as a freshman and a runner-up effort as a sophomore, Harrand finally broke through and won her first Division 4 individual state championship in her penultimate cross country season. The junior won 11 of her 12 races, including at the Pete Moss Invite, all three Northwest Conference jamborees, the D4 regional, the Michigan Class D Cross-Country State Championships and both the BLUEJAY and Portage Invites, which are two of the biggest regular-season meets in the state.

Betsy Skendzel — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.

Skendzel finished in the top 10 in each of her 11 races in 2022, and seven of those were in the top five. She picked up a win and set her personal-record time of 18:07.5 at the Division 3 regional. She also picked up silvers at the Lake Michigan Conference and the Northern Michigan XC championships. Skendzel capped her sophomore season with a seventh-place finish at the Division 3 state finals to help the Gladiators win the team title.

Grace Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.

The multi-sport athlete put together a Dream Team season in cross country while picking up Golfer of the Year honors as well. The sophomore finished just outside of the top 30 at the Division 3 state finals, taking 33rd to help the Gladiators win the team state title. She finished sixth at the regional with a personal-record time of 19:29.2 and sixth at the Northern Michigan XC Championships.

Alexis Ball — Traverse City Central, Sr.

One of the top Division 1 runners in the region, Ball was consistent throughout her 2022 campaign and was integral to the success of the Trojans. Ball took third at the Northern Michigan XC championships and the Oiler Invite while taking fourth at the Big North Conference championships. The junior finished ninth at the D1 regional with a season-best time of 18:54.1 and 40th at the state finals.

Abby Veit — Traverse City West, So.

Veit was a top-of-the-line competitor as a freshman for the Titans, picking up wins at the Petoskey Kiwanis XC Invitational and the Northern Michigan XC championships while also taking third at the Big North Conference championships. She set her personal record at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite with an 18:46.7 and placed eighth at the Division 1 regional to qualify for the state finals where she finished 61st.

Bailey Wenzlick — Traverse City West, So.

The other half of the Titans' freshman combo last season with Abby Veit, Wenzlick had a stellar debut campaign and is the sign of a bright future for the TC West program. She finished fourth at the Petoskey Kiwanis XC Invitational, sixth at the Big North Conference championships, seventh at the Northern Michigan XC championships and 12th at the Division 1 regional where she ran a season-best time of 18:58.5 to qualify for state.

Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, Sr.

A clear contender for Runner of the Year as a junior and one who will certainly be in the conversation for the award in her final season, Kelly finished in the top eight of every race. Although her only win was at the Late Season Warrior Invitational, she picked up silvers at all three Northwest Conference jamborees. She was also third at the Division 3 regional and then took eighth at the state championship finals with an 18:57.3. She will no doubt be one of the favorites for a state title in 2023.

Allie Nowak — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.

Nowak was a huge factor as the Cardinals won the program's first team state championship at the Division 4 finals. She came on strong in the final month as she picked up wins at the Ski Valley Conference championships and the D4 regional, where she ran a personal-best time of 18:47.1. She also finished fifth at the Northern Michigan XC championships and third at the Portage Invite. She closed out her sophomore season with a third-place finish at the state finals, running a 19:20.8.

CamBrie Corey — Petoskey, Sr.

Corey continued her impressive high school career with another strong campaign as a junior, continuing past the Division 2 state championship finals at the MITCA Michigan Meet of Champions where she ran a personal-record time of 18:25.5. Corey took first at the Big North Conference championships and then followed that up with a second-place finish at the D2 regional and earned all-state honors at the D2 finals with a 22nd-place finish.

Brynne Schulte — Elk Rapids, So.

Schulte will no doubt be in the proverbial running for Runner of the Year over her next three years. The freshman Elk finished in the top seven 12 times — and 10 of those were in the top three. She picked up wins at the Mud Run, Kalkaska Invite, Elk Rapids Tri and Mancelona Invite. She finished her inaugural prep season with three straight third places at the Lake Michigan Conference championships, Northern Michigan XC championships, and the Division 3 regional before earning all-state honors with a 27th-place finish at the D3 finals.

Ella Knudsen — Leland, Jr.

Although she picked up just one win on the season, Knudsen was consistently the top runner for the Comets during her sophomore season. She tallied 10 finishes in the top four, including third at all three Northwest Conference jamborees and second at the Mancelona Invite and the Hail Mary Run. She took fourth at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship and followed that up with a personal-best time of 19:34.9 at the Division 4 regional, good for third place. She capped her season with a 15th-place finish at the D4 state finals, earning all-state honors.