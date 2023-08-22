Cross country runners conquer War on the Shore at Lake Shore Park

Aug. 22—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area cross country runners got one of the toughest courses in northeastern Ohio out of the way on Monday with the War on the Shore at Lake Shore Park.

The Madison Blue Streaks boys tean gave perennial Division III state power Maplewood all it could handle, finishing second to the Rockets 34-40.

Ashtabula County schools had the next five teams as Jefferson finished fourth with a score of 114, followed by Edgewood at 116, Geneva sixth with 155, Saint John seventh with 213 and Pymatuning Valley eighth with 216.

Lakeside was 10th with 263, while Grand Valley had individual runners.

Madison boys coach Jeremy Verdi said he was happy his team ran so close to Maplewood.

"That is a super team," he said. "They are a perennial power."

Verdi said his team needs to learn that meet to meet the order of the top five may move around and that is OK.

"Our goal is to have that entire group [top five] under 16:59 by the end of the year," he said.

Verdi said he is glad to have Alex Kollhoff running again after missing the spring track season.

"Our guys put some good work so he doesn't have to [dominate] each meet," Verdi said.

Izaiah Siler placed fourth overall for the Blue Streaks.

Edgewood head coach Steve Hill said Garrett Tracy did not run last year, but is running well for the Warriors and Adam Hamilton, who was second for the Warriors on Monday, has improved a lot this year.

Tracy finished ninth and Hamilton was 11th.

Jefferson head coach T.J. Furman said Carter Schaubert ran a good race for the Falcons finishing seventh.

Geneva head coach Emily Long said Luke McKinney had a good race, as he placed 13th.

"He put in a lot of work this summer," she said.

GIRLS

Maplewood swept the competition with a score of 54.

Geneva took second with a score of 70.

Madison finished in sixth place with a score of 135, followed by Edgewood with 147, Jefferson 178 and Lakeside 228.

GV and PV had individual runners.

Maplewood's Caleigh Richards won the race by 15 seconds over Saint John freshman Emma Phillips, who was running her first high school race.

"Emma is just a pheonomenal runner. She has the work ethic, and achieve, big goals," Heralds coach Jeremy Dunn said. "To see her compete the way she did today was just amazing.

Dunn said he was proud of her performance, finishing only 15 seconds behind a competitor who finished in the top 15 in the Division III state cross country meet last year.

Dunn said he was happy with the boys and girls teams.

"We had a fantastic start to the season," he said. "This team has been working really hard all summer and it's awesome to see all that hard work pay off."

Long said she was happy the Eagles girls team finished second, five points ahead of the Heralds.

"I think we still have a little bit of work to do. I think some of the kids went out a little fast," she said.

Grace Dubsky had a good race, finishing fourth overall in the girls competition.

Long is adjusting to a new year without returning state qualifier Mya Evangelista, who is battling Osgood-Schlatter disease that hits young people especially hard. She said Evangelista is working as statistician for the team and helping them any way she can.

Edgewood's Tammy Liplin placed third, while Madison's Katie Kovacs checked in sixth.