Cross-Country Quinn: Cowboys DC could tip off 2023 draft intentions

One of the most common street swindles in the western world involves a small ball and three cups. On a flat surface, the street performer quickly shifts the ball from cup to cup daring onlookers to guess which cup it eventually settles under.

Done for money, the game has built quite the reputation for involving less-than-honest practices, ensuring the performer comes out on top more often than not. Dubbed “the shell game,” it’s become a catch-all moniker for nefarious behaviors ranging from street swindlers to Wall Street.

The Cowboys, much like many NFL teams, play their own version of a shell game at about this time each year. As they cast their gaze around at potential draft targets, they aim to mislead attentive onlookers who are hoping to track under which cup Dallas’ ball eventually settles.

Over the years, the Cowboys gained a reputation for drafting heavily from their list of visitors. Whether they were Dallas Day visits or the official 30-visits; whether they were first round prospects or undrafted free agents; the Cowboys traditionally like to select players they had met with.

In 2022, they threw fans for a loop when they picked Tyler Smith with their first pick. Unlike many of their top selections in the past, Smith was not someone who appeared to be on their radar. Not wanting anyone to know who they were targeting, Dallas was careful not to let onlookers know under which cup they placed their ball.

If the Cowboys choose to play with their cards this close to the vest again in 2023, there’s not much anyone can do to confidently predict their draft day intentions.

Or maybe everyone’s just following the wrong ball.

Follow the defensive coordinator

The Cowboys first round pick in 2022 flew under the radar but looking back, other picks were not so well disguised. Dan Quinn, Dallas’ highly respected defensive coordinator, holds a lot of pull at The Star in Frisco.

As one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL, retaining Quinn has a been an annual challenge for the Cowboys front office. In addition to financial compensation, Quinn appears to have a great deal of influence on personnel. Such are the rewards for turning a historically bad defense into a top-10 unit seemingly overnight.

Last year, Quinn made a noteworthy trip to the state of Mississippi to work out Sam Williams at his Ole Miss Pro Day. After which, he informed Mike McCarthy of his desire to coach Williams at the next level. With some off-field concerns in the background, Williams would go on to be a visitor at The Star, further cementing Dallas’ interest in the stand EDGE.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn working out Ole Miss DE Sam Williams at his pro day (Video: @TylerKomis) pic.twitter.com/voZmR2g90Y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2022

Quinn doesn’t attend every pro day and he certainly doesn’t lead every workout. When he does, it’s usually for a reason. Perhaps the ball everyone should be watching is Quinn.

According to K.D. Drummond’s draft interest tracker (which is constantly being updated), Quinn has made a few noteworthy visits this spring. It may not be a lock at who the Cowboys plan to draft but it certainly provides insight as to who they’re interested in.

Iowa State

When Dan Quinn went to Iowa State to work out Will McDonald, more than a few eyebrows were raised. McDonald’s visit conjured up memories of Quinn’s trip to work out Williams at Ole Miss.

McDonald is a ridiculously talented pass-rusher who, up until that point, was flying under a lot of radars.

Not any longer.

McDonald’s workout confirmed what many scouts suspected early on: McDonald is an elite athletic talent.

Will McDonald IV is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.66 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 56 out of 1605 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/b2DexfV4f4 #RAS pic.twitter.com/m7L7mMJDuW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023

Standing 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, McDonald isn’t the ideal size 4-3 teams are looking for in a defensive end. He’s also coming off a statistically down season in which he only produced six sacks.

This clearly did not scare Quinn away who regularly runs 3-man fronts in Dallas and has a knack for deploying highly athletic, yet undersized, pass-rushers.

The system that Will McDonald played in did him absolutely no favors in terms of individual production opportunities, but he made the most of it. Total freak of nature. He won't just be lined up as a 4i/5-tech 90% of the time in the pros. They'll actually let him rush up there. pic.twitter.com/6mzMqix1Vt — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 21, 2023

The two seasons prior to McDonald’s final season he averaged 11 sacks, indicating 2022 was an outlier and more likely a result of deployment than regression.

When lined up wide, McDonald performed dominantly. When lined up over the tackle or shading inside, he was less than dominant. Understandable for a player under 240 pounds.

Top pass rushing prospects sack per pass rush snaps over the last three seasons:

Will Anderson 1 per 33 snaps

Tyree Wilson 1 per 51 snaps.

Nolan Smith 1 per 36 snaps.

Lukas Van Ness 1 per 43 snaps.

Myles Murphy 1 per 45 snaps.

Will McDonald 1 per 27 snaps#NFLDraft2023 — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) April 5, 2023

McDonald may never be an every down player and he may not fit true 4-3 teams. This will likely dip his draft stock and make him an option for the Cowboys somewhere between 26-40.

Dane Brugler from the Athletic has him slotted at 46 while PFF has him at 31 so there are a couple avenues in which Quinn could get his man.

LSU

The most notable defensive player at LSU this draft cycle is EDGE B.J. Ojulari. Ojulari is ranked 33 on Brugler’s board and 36 by PFF. Draft Network wasn’t quite so glowing of their review, grading Ojulari as a fourth round value

The younger brother of Giant’s pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari, the LSU defensive end was the Tigers’ most recent recipient of the No. 18 jersey. This is important to Dallas fans since the Cowboys have recently drafted two previous No. 18s in Jabril Cox and Damone Clark, showing a clear attraction to the prestigious number.

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds Ojulari has put up 17 sacks and over 100 pressures and 100 tackles the past two seasons (per PFF). He’s bendy on the edge but limited with his power. He doesn’t hold up against physical play as well as others and isn’t an option to reduce inside.

While Ojulari could be Dallas’ target, many suspect defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is the real object of the Cowboys’ affection.

In addition to getting the visit by Quinn, Roy was named an official visitor to Dallas. 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Roy is mid-round tackle with all the physical traits Quinn is looking for.

I don’t think LSU DT Jaquelin Roy (#99) is talked about enough. He uses his hands extremely well, and has a relentless motor given his size (6’3”, 305 Lbs.) He reminds me a lot of B.J. Hill, but a much better pass rusher. #Browns

pic.twitter.com/123b9MV5Ht — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 29, 2023

Roy is long, strong, and quick. He’s well-conditioned with loads of experience of taking on heavy workloads. He’s strong against the run and has the physical traits to be a factor in the backfield. That said, Roy is not developed to his fullest and could use good coaching to unlock his potential.

Roy should be a high-ceiling option to the Cowboys between rounds 3-4.

LSU safety Jay Ward and cornerback Mekhi Garner also met with Dallas at the combine. Neither player is expected to go off the board early and both should be available as either Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents. The Cowboys are clearly doing their due diligence for a variety of draft slots.

Iowa

Iowa has a pair of highly regarded defensive players Quinn could have been scouting. Both are expected to go early and at least one should be an option for Dallas.

EDGE player, Lukas Van Ness, is a top-10 prospect on Dane Brugler’s most recent big board and 12th on PFF’s big board. As such, chances are good he won’t even make it close to the Cowboys when they go on the clock at 26.

Regardless, Van Ness is an elite prospect with dominant pass-rushing ability and abnormally attentive run-defense. He collected 46 pressures and nine sacks in 2022 on just 271 pass-rush snaps.

Standing 6-foot-5, 269 pounds, Van Ness has inside-outside ability. His power is among the best in his draft class and his bull-rush from outside the tackle is his most developed pass-rush move.

Unfortunately, he was so successful with his power moves he failed to develop any true secondary moves for his repertoire. He also has relied on a rotation and limited snap count, indicating he will need to be eased into the NFL as a lineman.

Meanwhile, Jack Campbell is LB3 on both Brugler’s and PFF’s big boards. Ranking just behind Drew Sanders and Trenton Simpson, Campbell is in the elite tier of off-ball linebackers this cycle.

Jack Campbell is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 6 out of 2600 LB from 1987 to 2023. Skipped bench, so no update to Campbell's score. Not that it would hurt.https://t.co/b2YyvNiPbJ #RAS pic.twitter.com/bkdjyaffBM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023

Standing 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Campbell is an intimidating force. He’s big enough to take on blockers and swift enough to pursue ball carriers. He’s also among the best LB prospects in the draft in coverage, making him an ideal fit for the pro game

Current draft slot estimates place him between 35-55, indicating a second round value. The Cowboys could be looking at Campbell as a trade-down option or they could be hoping he slips to them in the second round.

Of the two players, Campbell is the most realistic and likely the player Quinn was really focusing on.

Alabama

Alabama obviously has Will Anderson at the top of this draft class but since he’s a top-3 prospect, chances are good Quinn isn’t scouting that blue-chip EDGE.

Brian Branch, Alabama’s versatile defensive back, is much more likely the player the Cowboys are scouting.

Branch, the top safety in the draft class, is 6-foot, 193 pounds. Predominantly playing in the box, Branch is a strong tackler (much better than his size indicates) and strong in coverage from the slot.

He can serve as a nickel corner and offer just as much proficiency against the run as he does against the pass.

Branch is limited as a deep safety, only playing 101 career snaps deep, so buyer beware. But he’s a smart player with loads of experience leading defenses from close to the line of scrimmage.

It’s also worth noting, the Cowboys met with Branch at the combine so there are two points of contact between the player and Dallas.

It’s been a busy travel week for Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. Iowa State pro day on Tuesday, Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, Alabama pro day Thursday — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 24, 2023

Note: Quinn also visited Ohio State in March. The Buckeyes aren’t exactly flush with defensive talent entering the draft this year but they have a number of late round/undrafted free agents the Cowboys could be interested in. Defensive back Tanner McCalister is one who is also on their National Visitor list.

Conclusion

Obviously, this isn’t a fool-proof strategy to beating the Cowboys draft day “shell game.” Last season Quinn and McCarthy both attended Penn State for their Pro Day and nothing came to be of it.

Maybe the event failed to sell them on a prospect. Or perhaps the players Dallas was targeting simply were picked before the Cowboys went on the clock.

Whatever the reason, following the Quinn ball isn’t fool-proof but it’s one more clue to follow in this draft weekend shell game and something everyone should been keenly aware of

