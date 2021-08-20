CROSS COUNTRY: Jeff boys, girls finish 5th

Aug. 20—SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville finished fifth in the boys' and girls' races at Thursday's Seymour Invitational.

"I'm incredibly proud of them. This is the first high school meet for most of our athletes on the boys and girls teams. There's room for improvement, but I'm super proud of how they did," Red Devils coach Carolyn Simpson-Smith said.

On the girls' side, Seymour had three of the top four finishers — including race winner Vivienne Siefker, who covered the 5,000-meter course at Freeman Field Park in 21 minutes, 3 seconds — en route to the team title with 22 points. Jennings County was second with 55. Brownstown Central (88), Bedford North Lawrence (93) and Jeff (106) rounded out the top five.

The Red Devils were led by Ally Young, who placed eighth in 24:05.

"I knew Ally was going to do well, but I was shocked that she was top 10 for never having run a high school meet before," Simpson-Smith said.

Clarksville's Gabby Bouchey placed 30th.

On the boys' side, Jennings took the team title with 19 points. Seymour (44), Brownstown (83), Bloomington Homeschool (96) and Jeff (143) rounded out the top five.

Jennings' Lane Elsner won the race in 17:13.

Henryville's Drew Wilson placed 11th.

The Red Devils were led by Sam Broady, who finished 32nd.

.

SEYMOUR INVITATIONAL

Thursday at Freeman Field Park, Seymour

BOYS

Team scores: Jennings County 19, Seymour 44, Brownstown Central 83, Bloomington Homeschool 96, Jeffersonville 143, Lighthouse Christian Inc., Clarksville Inc., Henryville Inc.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Lane Elsner (JC) 17:13, 2. Jude Bane (Sey) 17:27, 3. Eli Wahlman (JC) 17:48, Aiden Ernstes (JC) 18:13, 5. Logan McIntosh (JC) 18:18, 6. Noah McFall (JC) 18:22, 7. Michael Proffer (Sey) 18:30, 8. Ty Tormoehlen (Sey) 18:39, 9. Josiah Ummel (BH) 18:50, 10. Ben Wagener (BH) 19:14.

Jeffersonville: 32. Sam Broady 21:28, 49. Collin Durbin 24:16, 54. David Edwards 25:32, 56. Eli Peppers 25:55, 57. Ryan Hays 27:21.

Story continues

Clarksville: 46. Alex Titus 23:42; 48. Aiden Bouchey 24:05; 59. Alex Lilly 29:15.03; 60. Garrett Skaggs 30:32.11.

Henryville: 11. Drew Wilson 19:28, 35. Clayton Hardesty 21:55, 53. Mason Tolliver 25:23.45.

GIRLS

Team scores: Seymour 22, Jennings County 55, Brownstown Central 88, Bedford North Lawrence 93, Jeffersonville 106, Lighthouse Christian Inc., Clarksville Inc.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Vivienne Siefker (Sey) 21:03, 2. Hayley Harpe (Sey) 21:04, 3. Grace Tanksley (BNL) 21:24, 4. Samantha Jacobi (Sey) 21:26, 5. Halle Franks (JC) 22:12, 6. Kinsley Folsom (Sey) 22:25, 7. Paige McKain (BC) 22:37, 8. Ally Young (Jeff) 24:05, 9. Audrey Newkirk (Sey) 24:14, 10. Lily Rasmusen (LC) 24:24.

Jeffersonville: 8. Young 24:05, 35. Reese Paradowski 33:07, 36. Emma Barnes 33:36, 38. Emma Blacklock 34:28, 39. Talaya Thompson 34:32.

Clarksville: 30. Gabby Bouchey 32:07.83.