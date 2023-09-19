Cross country, golf, football standouts among Athlete of the Week nominees

Another week is in the books for fall sports, with athletes across the region putting in great performances.

Congratulations to last week’s winners of the Tribune's Athlete of the Week poll, with Sophia Mortag of Cascade taking the girls’ vote and Izayah Brown of Great Falls High winning the boys’ side.

Each week during competition, two girls and two boys will be nominated, with the audience choosing the winner via poll.

Athletic directors, coaches, parents, and fans are encouraged to send in Athlete of the Week nominations for competitors in all sports in northcentral Montana. Nominations can be sent to sports reporter Grady Higgins at ghiggins@greatfallstribune.com.

Voting on this week’s poll will be open until Friday at 11:59 p.m., and the winners of the vote will be announced in the following week’s Athlete of the Week story.

Here are this week’s nominees for the girls:

Quincy Weymouth, CMR golf: The sophomore helped lead the way as the Rustlers finished second as a team in Kalispell, finishing 10th with a 182.

Tanae Baker, Glasgow cross country: The junior topped the field at the Fergus Invitational in Lewistown, crossing the finish line in 19:57.42.

Here are the nominees for the boys:

John Spinti, Great Falls High cross country: The senior finished fourth as the Bison placed four in the top 20 to take second as a team at the Butte Invite.

Nate Gunderson, Choteau football: Gunderson rushed for 224 yards as the Bulldogs downed Deer Lodge 58-14.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Cross country, golf, football standouts among Athlete of the Week nominees