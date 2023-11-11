Cross country: Emma Zawatski defends Meet of Champions crown; Middletown South 2nd

HOLMDEL – Emma Zawatski has been racing long enough to read the mood of a homestretch crowd. So when the Freehold Township High School senior was approaching the finish line at Saturday’s NJSIAA Cross Country Meet of Champions, she knew her lead – and her reign – was in jeopardy.

The noise coming from a thousand-plus fans who packed Holmdel Park started spiking. Paige Sheppard, Union Catholic’s freshman sensation, was coming.

“I knew she was right behind me, and she’s someone who has an amazing kick,” Zawatski said. “It was probably the hardest homestretch I ever ran. I was pushing so unbelievably hard because I knew she was coming up right behind me – and my legs were giving out.”

The defending state champ dug deep and found a little extra. She crossed the finish line in a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds – a second-and-a-half ahead of the hard-charging Sheppard.

Emma Zawotski of Freehold Township wins the girls race. The NJSIAA Cross country Meet of Champions takes place at Holmdel Park. Holmdel, NJ Saturday, November 11, 2023

“It just feels really good because this was not easy at all, and it’s definitely more fulfilling when it’s not easy,” Zawatski said. “Paige Sheppard is truly the next big thing and I can’t wait to see what she does. I’m glad I got to get one good race in with her.”

Sheppard took the pace out hard, opening a yawning gap by the mile marker. Zawatski rallied and took over late in the race.

“The girl had a sizable lead on her for half the race,” Freehold Township coach Todd Briggs said. “Emma one step at a time closed the gap and accelerated at the right time. That was really clutch.”

In the Shore Conference’s rich history on the trails, Zawatski is just the second girl to repeat as a Meet of Champions winner, joining Southern legend Danielle Tauro (2005 and 2006). The league’s other MOC gold medalists were Middletown South’s Cate Guiney in 1998 and Red Bank’s Katy Trotter in 2002.

Emma Zawotski of Freehold Township wins the girls race. The NJSIAA Cross country Meet of Champions takes place at Holmdel Park. Holmdel, NJ Saturday, November 11, 2023

Zawatski, who sliced eight seconds off her personal best at Holmdel, also joined the exclusive sub-18 club on the hilly 3.1-mile course. From the Shore Conference, only Colts Neck’s Lilly Shapiro (17:35 in 2021), Tauro (17:47 in 2006) and Colts Neck’s Ashley Higginson (17:50 in 2006) have run faster.

“I usually downplay things, but this is a special accomplishment,” Briggs said. “That was a really big deal. I wish I had better words for it, but I’m dumbfounded on this one.”

Zawatski had a good word: fulfilling.

“This is one of the most fulfilling finishes I’ve ever had,” she said, “because it was definitely the hardest one.”

Middletown South’s big day

Middletown South's Rosie Shay places third

Back in August, longtime Middletown South girls cross country coach Bill Clifton asked his charges for their goals. When one of them said qualify for the Meet of Champions as a team, he was taken aback.

“At the time I thought, that’s going to be hard,” Clifton said. “But week by week they improved, and here we were, so happy just to make it today.”

They did more than just show up. The Eagles finished second, behind only juggernaut Union Catholic.

“To have this result,” Clifton said, “it goes right to the heart.”

It marked the program’s second-highest finish ever at the meet, behind only the 1998 squad that won it all. Unlike that powerhouse squad, this was totally unexpected, even after the prior weekend’s Group 3 title.

Middletown South compiled 145 points and a 19:54 average.

“This is incredible,” said senior Rosie Shay, who led the way with a third-place individual finish. “We had a dance party an hour before we raced. We were super excited just to be here. I don’t think I’ve ever been around a team that was so loose before a race.”

Shay set the tone with a blockbuster personal best of 18:09. That was almost unimaginable a year ago, when health issues sidetracked her junior season.

“In August I was really determined to have a comeback season,” she said. “My goal this year was to try not to associate myself with who I was last year as a racer and bring the love back into the sport, and that’s what was accomplished this season – and so much more.”

Also scoring for the Eagles were sophomore Abby Oglevee (57th place, 20:07), freshman Emma Merces (70th, 20:20), freshman Morgan Michaelson (75th, 20:25) and sophomore Caitlin Brown (85th, 20:36).

“I am so proud of this team,” Shay said.

Written across Shay’s forearm in black ink were the words, “Stay Wild,” which has become the team’s mantra.

“We like that positive energy,” she said.

Clifton bought into it, too. His hair Saturday featured blue streaks – the school colors. It was the girls’ handiwork.

“I tell them that I’ll do something silly every meet if they do well the week before,” Clifton said. “I just want to be part of the fun.”

Also finishing in the top 20 from the Shore Conference were Toms River North sophomore Jessica Abbott (12th place, 18:51) and Point Pleasant Borough sophomore Ivy Slavinski (14th, 18:58).

Freehold Township placed sixth as a team with 170 points and a 19:57 average.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Cross country: Emma Zawatski defends MOC crown; Middletown South 2nd