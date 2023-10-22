Cross Country Conference Meet Tracker: New London's Reese Landis repeats at district meet

GALION − New London's Reese Landis and Jalen Randleman are both on their way to next week's regional meet after winning Division III district cross country titles over the weekend.

Fresh off winning the Firelands Conference meet last week in a conference meet record time, Landis repeated as district champion in the 5K finishing the race in 17:52, which was well ahead of her 18:27 time at last year's district meet.

Along with winning the district and Firelands Conference meets, Landis has also won events this season in the 5 mile at the Seneca East Tyger Classic, Seneca East's Stars, Stripes and Lights, and Ontario Bill Brown Invitational.

Crestview's Leyna Gerich finished fifth place (19:54), while Crestview's Alina Durbin placed 11th (20:34) and New London's Valery Henry was 14th (21:08).

On the boys side, New London's Jalen Randleman took the district title with a time of 16:37, just 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shawn Auck of Colonel Crawford (16:47). Crestview's Cooper Brockway placed fourth overall (16:56) and New London's Ryan Twining was 10th (17:53).

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter:@JamesSimpsonII

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: New London's Landis, Randleman win Div. III XC district titles