Cross beats Price in thriller to land US Darts Masters

Rob Cross beat Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries to book a spot in the final [Getty Images]

Rob Cross beat Gerwyn Price 8-7 in a thrilling final in New York City to win the US Darts Masters.

The 33-year-old fought back from 6-4 and 7-6 down in the final at Madison Square Garden to win his fourth World Series of Darts title.

After seeing off Michael van Gerwen (6-4) and Luke Humphries (7-5) in the quarter and semi-finals earlier in the day, Cross struggled to keep pace with Price in front of the record 3,600 North American crowd.

But Price, 39, couldn't put Cross away and the Englishman took the lead for the first time on the night as he clinched a deciding 15th leg to win the £20,000 prize.

"It's absolutely amazing. I'm just very grateful to sit here tonight with [the US Darts Masters title]," said Cross.

"I feel like I've played well all year, played well last year. For me, I don't think I need to change anything, I need to be a little bit more disciplined."

Welshman Price showed excellent form going into the final by beating Peter Wright (6-1) and Luke Littler (7-6) to book his spot against Cross.

But the 2021 World Champion struggled to convert his dominance in the final, allowing Cross back into the match.

“I’m just struggling to get over the winning line,” said Price.