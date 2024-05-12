Cross beats Humphries to win Baltic Sea Darts Open

Rob Cross had only won one of his previous nine European Tour finals [Getty]

Rob Cross fought back to beat world number one Luke Humphries 8-6 to land the Baltic Sea Darts Open in Kiel, Germany.

A stunning nine-dart finish from Humphries had seen him move into a 5-3 lead but Cross rallied, taking five of the next six legs to win his second PDC European Tour title.

It means Humphries finishes as runner-up at the event for the second year running.

He had started the final day of the three-day event with a 6-4 third-round victory over Ross Smith, before overcoming Michael van Gerwen 6-3 in the quarter-finals and enjoying a 7-4 win against Danny Noppert in the last four.

Cross had dispatched Stephen Bunting 6-5 in round three before knocking out Ritchie Edhouse by the same score, and reached the final with a 7-4 win over Madars Razma.

Luke Littler, who had won three of the previous five European Tour events this season, suffered an early exit after losing to Dutchman Wessel Nijman on the opening day.