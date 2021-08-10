Croslin discusses back-to-school plan at board meeting

Aug. 10—Students and staff across Chickasha Public Schools return to school this week.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chickasha is continuing to put together as safe a learning experience as possible. Superintendent Rick Croslin went over a plan for returning to school that includes multiple ways of learning at Monday's board meeting.

According to Croslin, Chickasha will be providing multiple ways for students to learn once again. According to Croslin, Chickasha will provide the traditional in-person experience that will also include "remote learning days."

Croslin also said during the meeting that Chickasha is providing a virtual learning experience again this year that does include an application process. He did say that Chickasha will provide the proper equipment for virtual learning.

He also mentioned that those who do virtual learning are not eligible for activities such as athletics.

As far as face coverings go, Chickasha is continuing to recommend them while at school but does not have a mask mandate. According to Senate Bill 658, school districts is unable to mandate masks and COVID-19 vaccines unless Gov. Kevin Stitt issues an executive order.

As for buses and transportation, Croslin said masking is optional until more information comes about a federal guideline for masks on public transportation like buses coinciding with SB658. The school district could alter that decision.

Croslin also said that Chickasha wants to follow the proper recommendations for social distancing. The first day for CPS is Thursday.