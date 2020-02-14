Crosland scores 21 as Tennessee Tech tops Jacksonville State

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Cade Crosland scored a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, as Tennessee Tech edged Jacksonville State 75-74 on Thursday night.

Crosland made seven of Tennessee Tech's season-high 15 3-pointers.

Hunter Vick had 15 points for Tennessee Tech (7-19, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay added 13 points and seven assists. Keishawn Davidson had 12 points, eight assists and five steals.

Tennessee Tech won despite going through back-to-back stretches of nearly four minutes without a basket in the second half. Vick hit a 3-pointer with 10:49 remaining and the Golden Eagles led 64-57. Their next basket was a 3-pointer by Crosland with 6:01. Nearly four minutes later, Vick hit a 3-pointer and Tennessee Tech was within 72-70 with 2:20 remaining. After Crosland hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, Clay blocked a 3-point attempt by De'Torrion Ware as time ran out.

Ware tied a career high with 26 points for the Gamecocks (10-16, 5-8). Jacara Cross added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kayne Henry had 11 points.

Tennessee Tech plays at Tennessee State on Saturday. Jacksonville State plays at Belmont on Saturday.

---

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com