Crosby writes heartfelt message to Bergeron after Bruins star retires

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins have been two of the most successful NHL teams over the last 15 years, and two longtime friends are responsible for a lot of those wins.

Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the Bruins on Tuesday after 19 seasons. He was, along with Penguins star Sidney Crosby, one of the best centers and leaders of his era.

Although these two future Hall of Famers never played together in the NHL, they did spend a lot of time as teammates for Team Canada in international competitions. They won gold medals together at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, the 2005 World Junior Championships and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Crosby reacted to Bergeron's retirement by writing a heartfelt message to his friend:

Bergy,

It’s been a pleasure to compete against you and a special honor to be your teammate over the years. Your achievements speak for themselves, but the person you are is what stands out the most. For anyone who has played with or against you, there isn’t a better example to follow. Congratulations on a remarkable career and enjoy the next chapter mon ami!

-Sid

Despite the Bruins and Penguins being top Eastern Conference contenders for so many years, they only played against each other one time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during Bergeron and Crosby's careers. It was the 2013 Eastern Conference Final, which ended in a stunning Bruins sweep over the heavily favored Penguins. Bergeron scored the winning goal in double overtime of Game 3.

Bergeron also got the best of Crosby and the Penguins during the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where Boston won 2-1. Crosby does have the upper hand on Stanley Cup titles, though, with a 3-1 advantage over Bergeron.