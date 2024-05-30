Crosbie's favourite Edinburgh memory as he aims for 100th appearance

Scotland back-row Luke Crosbie will achieve a "dream" when he joins Edinburgh's list of centurions in his next appearance for the capital club.

The 27-year-old made his debut in 2017 and sits on 99 games for his boyhood team, meaning he looks set to achieve the milestone in Saturday's "all or nothing" clash against Benetton.

"I wasn't actually keeping an eye on how many games I've played," Crosbie said. "It means a lot coming right through the ranks of the academy, playing at Myreside, right through.

"We've played at Murrayfield, now we've got our own stadium. I've been on the whole journey right through to this point. Getting 100 caps would just be an amazingly special moment for me, my family, my girlfriend."

The flanker also recalled one of his favourite moments in a navy blue - formerly red and black - jersey, scoring on his second appearance: "I had just come up after Under-20s. [Then head coach] Richard Cockerill said I was too skinny. I had to get pulled from Currie, and get stuck in the gym for about five weeks.

"There was an opportunity to play London Irish, I got put on the bench there and I was like 'I'll show him I'm not just this wee skinny boy from West Lothian'. I managed to score a try in that game.

"My dad and uncle were at the game as well and they celebrated by going along to Costco and stocking their car up and enjoying themselves."

A win against Benetton could potentially set up a quarter-final clash with rivals Glasgow Warriors, a prospect at which Crosbie grinned at.

"It's always a good laugh playing the Weegies," he said. "I always enjoy playing them, it's a good challenge as well.

"With the Scotland set-up and knowing all the boys, you can wind them up a little bit on the deck at the bottom of a ruck."