Crosbie 'wears castle in his heart' as Edinburgh look to seal play-off spot

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt says latest centurion Luke Crosbie "wears the castle in his heart".

Scotland flanker Crosbie has come up through the ranks at Edinburgh and the 27-year-old will make his 100th appearance in Saturday's must-win game at Benetton.

"He's a warrior, he wears the castle in his heart and he certainly gives his best every time he takes the field," said Everitt.

"So a guy that's come through the academy system in Edinburgh, born and bred, it's a great achievement for a guy at the age of 27.

"We're very proud for what Luke's going to achieve in his 100th game. Before I came in, there was big talk around Luke. He had won all the Edinburgh awards last year.

"He followed that up with some really good performances. That's why he got to start in the first Six Nations game of the championship this year, then unfortunately picked up an injury."

With Edinburgh currently seventh and needing a top-eight finish to reach the play-offs, Everitt says preparations have gone well for the crucial final match of the regular season.

"The focus is on our performance," he added. "I believe we've improved week in and week out, even though we didn't get the result against Munster last time out.

"A win does give us championship qualification next year, so that's what we're going out to do."