Crosbie praises Everitt's calm half-time team talk

Luke Crosbie revealed that Edinburgh's unwavering belief in their game plan was what turned the scoreboard around against the Scarlets in last week's URC win.

The Welsh side went into the sheds ahead after a disappointing opening 40 from Edinburgh, but the hosts turned it around at the Hive to rack up a convincing bonus point win.

"If you get frustrated and then come in and speak frustratedly, it breeds more frustration," Crosbie said. "We just spoke about sticking to the systems, what we've implemented throughout the week and staying true to it, and then we knew we'd get the result and the scoreboard would take care of itself.

"It's a good way to do it because I don't know if we had gotten shouted at, what way it would have gone, but Sean [Everitt] delivered it in the right way."

Edinburgh have struggled with their discipline this season, much to the annoyance of head coach Everitt, but Crosbie is convinced his side can stay calm in the big moments.

"Sometimes if it's a big game, you want to do something special and then you're jumping out of the system to try and get a turnover or whatever it is and you can give away a penalty."

"When we get frustrated, sometimes we might jump out of the system and give away a penalty and give teams positions that they can capitalise on. It's really just staying calm and just believing in what we do from the start right to the 80th minute."