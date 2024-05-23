Croquet becoming popular in the Colorado outdoors

DENVER (KDVR) — Hunting, fishing, hiking and biking: All popular activities in Colorado, and all require special equipment. Now, Coloradans are adding croquet to that list.

“It is a game for four people so we have four mallets. Blue, red, black, and yellow. Look at that post in the middle of the court. The colors coincide,” said croquet king James Creasy, founder of Jiminy Wicket.

Colorado’s wolves move toward Vail, Breckenridge in new watershed location map

Creasy knows all about mallets as a world-renowned croquet champion. In the very first tournament he participated in, he won second place. He’s won local tournaments in Florida and regional tournaments in Oklahoma.

“And I went on to win a national title at the Sarasota Croquet Club in Venice, Florida,“ said Creasy.

Croquet is a French word. It means “little crook”, which sort of means a stick with a hook.

“This version of croquet came from Egypt and it’s the fastest growing and most popular version of croquet in the world today. One hoop per point and we play through seven hoops,” said Creasy.

The Denver Croquet Club is in its 40th year playing on the historic 100-year-old grass court in Washington Park. The DCC is always looking for new members — no experience is required.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.