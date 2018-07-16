New crop of drivers set for Phase 2 of Charlotte road course test Road-course testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready for Round 2, with new faces awaiting new challenges. A new batch of Monster Energy Series drivers will convene Tuesday for a pair of sessions on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout in advance of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sept. 30. The race, which will combine …

Road-course testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready for Round 2, with new faces awaiting new challenges.

A new batch of Monster Energy Series drivers will convene Tuesday for a pair of sessions on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout in advance of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sept. 30. The race, which will combine most of the 1.5-mile oval with a twisting infield section, will be the first road-course event in the history of NASCAR’s playoffs.

RELATED: Photos from Charlotte road course

A group of 16 drivers turned laps on the course last Tuesday. This week, a new delegation of 14 drivers are expected to tackle the circuit — AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Jamie McMurray.

The test is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, with a one-hour break for lunch (noon-1 p.m.). The event is open to the public with free admission for fans.

Last week’s test produced intrigue and a potential preview of the course’s difficulty. Bubba Wallace crashed entering Turn 1, the hard left-hander into the infield portion. Several other drivers eked out more speed by smoothing out the turns on the backstretch chicane, prompting NASCAR officials to add rumble strips and tire barriers to prevent shortcuts.

“I think we made a slight adjustment to the backstretch there in terms of working with the teams at our last test to learn from that,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “… We’ll see. We’ll put it in as good a place as we can in terms of it being a fair course, but at the end of the day someone’s going to go out there and win, and I can’t wait to see who that’ll be.”

The event will be the third event in the 10-race postseason. The 400-kilometer race will also mark the last of three races in the opening round, which will trim the playoff field from 16 drivers to 12.

Story Continues

Last week, NASCAR and track officials announced the race’s name and length. The event’s stages are scheduled to end on Lap 25, Lap 50 and the full distance at Lap 109.