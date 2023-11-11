Crockett has all the right moves to win second playoff game in school history.

There was a full slate of high school football games in Central Texas on Friday night, but one score stood out.

Crockett 14, Waco University 13.

Crockett players and coaches celebrated on their 100-mile bus ride home from Waco ISD Stadium. Tears were mixed with smiles, prayers were followed by whoops and hollers. The school that opened its doors in 1968 won a playoff game for just the second time in school history.

Crockett's only other playoff victory was an upset triumph over Converse Judson in 1996.

Crockett quarterback Cameron Dickey scored a touchdown in the final minute to lift the Cougars over Waco University in bi-district action Friday. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown early in the game as Crockett prevailed 14-13.

How special was this one?

"My 70-year-old defensive coordinator (Darrell Brock) was shucking and jiving in the locker room after the game," head coach Darrick Norton said Saturday morning. "He was bustin' out some old 80s moves. Brock's retiring after this year and he got a little emotional last night during the pregame warmup. I went up to him and said, 'Coach Brock, you're giving the pregame speech tonight.' He's like, 'Ok, coach, you got it.'"

But what about those dance moves?

"I don't know if I had the beat, but it seemed to fire everybody up," Brock said. "I was most proud of coach Norton because he did the splits and didn't rip his pants."

Brock's defense has been a big part of Crockett's success this year. The Cougars give up an average of just 17 points and game and have earned four shutouts. Instead of picking a player for game MVP honors on Friday, he told them that everybody was an MVP.

But while the defense shined, no one did more to secure Crockett's victory than quarterback/safety Cameron Dickey. The Texas Tech-bound Cougar intercepted a pass and ran 70 yards for a touchdown on Waco University's first offensive play of the night. He scored on a short touchdown run with 38 seconds left in the game to create a 13-13 deadlock. Hank Sullens' extra point gave Crockett the lead for good.

For good measure, Dickey blocked a Trojan field-goal attempt and batted down a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game to end it.

"He's the best all-around football player I've ever coached," Norton said. "And he's humble. He doesn't look for glory or pats on the back. He just plays football. If you talk trash to him, he's going to remember it and he's going to make you pay."

Crockett (7-4) advances to the area round to play Lake Creek (11-0) on Friday night.

Practice makes perfect

McNeil coach Scott Hermes should be applauded for his approach to the team's bi-district game against Bowie. During last Wednesday's practice, he took the gold football trophy the Mavericks earned in 2004 — the last time they won a playoff game — and simulated a presentation.

Hermes gave a quick pep talk, held the trophy aloft, and the players stood and cheered. He wanted them to get accustomed to being the recipients of a playoff trophy.

On Friday, McNeil defeated Bowie 17-14 at Kelly Reeves Stadium when sophomore Bryce Wilson kicked a short field goal with just over a minute to play. The Mavericks scored all 17 of their points in the fourth quarter.

In 2004, McNeil beat Bowie 19-10 in a bi-district game and followed that with a 27-14 victory over The Woodlands. The Mavericks lost to eventual state champion Tyler Legacy in the third round.

McNeil (7-4) hopes to grab another gold football in an area playoff against Cibolo Steele (10-1) on Friday night at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

Extra points

Wimberley (11-0) continues to win with a defense that has been stingy. The Texans beat Pearsall 68-0 on Friday, marking the fourth time they have limited opponents to 10 or fewer points. Linebacker Drew Brasher was impressive Friday, finishing with seven tackles and returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown. ... One of the area's most consistent running backs is Liberty Hill's Ben Carter. He rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-26 victory over San Antonio Harlandale. ... Westlake (11-0) continues to roll in the playoffs, scoring 30 or more points in 13 straight postseason games, including Friday's 35-3 victory over Round Rock.

Liberty Hill running back Ben Carter, left, celebrating with teammate Joe Pitchford rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over San Antonio Harlandale.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tears of joy as Crockett wins playoff game over Waco University