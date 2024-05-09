Crockett cowboy looking for eight at the 2024 Pro Bull Riders World Finals

May 8—Crockett's Boudreaux Campbell is set to ride in the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Finals Thursday-Sunday at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"I'm really excited, it's one of the biggest events in bull riding," Campbell said Wednesday. "Just to be here is an honor, and I can't wait to get this week started."

This is Campbell's fourth year to participate in the PBR World Finals. He said it and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associations' National Finals Rodeo are two of his favorite rodeo events.

Campbell said that 2023 was not a bad year for him, finishing eighth in the world, but 2024 hasn't been as good so far.

"Just hoping for a big win here at the finals," he said.

Campbell also had a message for his fans.

"Thank you to all my friends and family back in Crockett, Texas, and Houston County and my fans," Campbell said. "Thank you for all your support."

When the dust settles on May 19, the PBR will crown its next World Champion, who will earn a gold buckle and $1 million bonus. Collectively, the 2024 PBR World Finals will award $3.13 million.

The Women's Rodeo World Championship gets underway Monday, May 13, concluding with the championship round on Saturday, May 18, inside the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Featuring hundreds of athletes, it is the richest all-female rodeos and will pay out $750,000.

As one of the weekend's final events, the first-ever Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo will take over AT&T Stadium May 17. The team-formatted rodeo will award $1 million and feature Kid Rock in concert.

Beyond the PBR World Finals, Campbell said he's looking forward to the PBR Team Series season that kicks off in July. In 2022 and 2023 Campbell rode for the Carolina Cowboys, this year he'll be riding for the Missouri Thunder.

Campbell grew up in Austonio, graduated from Lovelady High School and cut his teeth on the rodeo arena in Crockett, starting out at the age of 4 in the mutton busting competitions. He hopes to get the opportunity to ride at his old stomping grounds in the future.

"It's always nice riding in Crockett," he said. "It's easy and special because it's 15 minutes down the road from my home."

Campbell won the Texas junior and high school state bull riding championships. He qualified for the Championship Bull Riding Finals during its final two years in 2017 and 2018. He was the 2017 PRCA Bull Riding Rookie of the Year and qualified for the PRCA's National Finals Rodeo from 2017-2021. He was also the 2020 PRCA Xtreme Bulls tour champion. In 2020, he qualified for the PBR World Finals and scored the most points at the event, earning him the PBR World Final event average and the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year title.

When he's not riding bulls, Campbell also enjoys heeling as a team roper.

Campbell said he plans to ride into his mid-30s and then hopes to continue to be a part of the agricultural lifestyle and be involved in the livestock industry.

Campbell said his father is also involved in the local rodeo scene.