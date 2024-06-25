Crochet dazzles again, but White Sox crumble late in loss to Dodgers

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox were a major league-worst 21-58 heading into their Monday matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but any day that Garrett Crochet is on the mound is a day the White Sox have a fair chance of coming out on top, and Monday was no exception.

Crochet successfully navigated the Dodgers’ lineup into the sixth inning. The former Tennessee Volunteer threw 91 pitches (60 strikes) over 5.2 innings and gave up no runs on five hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

The problem was though, Chicago still needed to string together some runs and hold back one of the National League’s top lineups.

The White Sox injury question carousel continues: Jimenez back, Clevinger shelled in AAA

Game Recap

Crochet was as advertised, and knowing his competitive mentality, probably wanted to go deeper into this game, but he did what he could.

“I vouch for myself as much as I can. I think that I could throw 130 pitches and be cool,” Crochet said after the game. “That’s how I felt like I was tonight. But with where the innings are at, I definitely understand where everybody’s coming from, trying to monitor things.

“But like I was saying, every game matters, so I want to pitch every game like it’s going to be my last. I don’t really want to take my foot off the gas for a second. But I [also] understand.”

Neither team managed much through the first six innings of the ballgame.

Crochet worked through a pair of two-out situations early on with runners in scoring position, getting Miguel Rojas to ground out to end the inning in the first with runners at first and second, and Andy Pages to hit into a fielder’s choice with runners at first and third to end the third inning.

Crochet also pitched to weak contact in timely situations, inducing inning-ending double plays in the second and fourth.

“Just the fact that he is understanding the game within the game, and the importance of economizing pitches [as] a starter, I’ve used this word a ton, is spectacular to me, [the] things that he’s doing on the mound as a starter,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after the game.

Perhaps most notably of all, Crochet faced Shohei Ohtani three times and retired him in all three plate appearances — Striking him out to lead off the game in the first inning, and again looking to end the top of the fifth.

Per the Sox Machine’s James Fegan, Ohtani is now 0-5 with four strikeouts against Crochet in his career.

“Those are the matchups that you want. Those are the matchups that you go to bed thinking about the night before,” Crochet said. “That’s how it’s been every time I’ve faced him. Just got to know I have to be on my A-game to get him out.”

Unfortunately, Los Angeles starting pitcher James Paxton had just as much success against the White Sox lineup.

“I thought Crochet did a heck of a job keeping us in the ballgame there, he pitched great,” Grifol said. “We had a chance to do something there offensively in the first, third and eighth and we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities. They threw some good guys at us as well. Paxton threw the ball really well.”

Paxton pitched 5.0 innings and gave up no runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts, with the White Sox best opportunity coming in the bottom of the third.

Chicago had Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn on first and second with one out before Eloy Jimenez and Paul DeJong struck out in back-to-back at-bats to end the inning.

With both starting pitchers long gone, the Dodgers were the first to strike, and it coincided with a short-lived rain delay in the seventh.

Rojas hit a double to lead off the inning before two batters later, Kike Hernandez laced a double of his own off White Sox reliever Steven Wilson to give Los Angeles their first lead of the ballgame, 1-0.

Next, Chris Taylor hit a grounder to short that DeJong tossed wide left of Vaughn at first, allowing Hernandez to score from second and give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

After a 30-minute rain delay, Ohtani and Will Smith worked back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases, before Freddie Freeman flew out to the warning track in left center for a loud final out in the inning.

Robert Jr. managed to give Chicago some life when he hit a double down the left field line with one out in the eighth, but Jimenez grounded out to second, and DeJong missed a two-run home run by maybe two feet, as the ball settled into a jumping Taylor’s glove for the final out of the inning.

The Dodgers rounded out the scoring in the top of the ninth, courtesy an Ohtani sacrifice fly to left center field to bring the game to it’s final score, 3-0.

With the loss, Chicago is now 21-59, their worst record through 80 games in franchise history. The loss also marks the 11th time the White Sox have shutout this season.

Up Next

The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of their South Side series Tuesday, with Chris Flexen (2-6, 5.03 ERA) set to take on Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.00 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.