Croatia's Andrej Kramarić joins exclusive EUROs club with Albania goal 🥳
Andrej Kramarić turned 33 today and a Croatian win would have been the perfect present but Albania had other ideas, scoring in the 95th minute to secure a famous 2-2 draw.
However, the Hoffenheim forward’s goal did still see him join a very exclusive European Championships club.
The former Leicester City man did well to gather himself after receiving the ball from substitute Ante Budimir before slotting home to make it 1-1 in a pulsating encounter.
It was his first-ever EUROs goal and one that saw him join France’s Jean-Francois Domergue and the Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder as the only players to score in the tournament on their birthday.
Only three men have scored a European Championship goal on their birthday:
🇫🇷 Jean-Francois Domergue (1984)
🇳🇱 Wesley Sneijder (2008)
🇭🇷 Andrej Kramaric (2024)
The perfect present. 🎁#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/6lq5zEb2Bv
— Squawka (@Squawka) June 19, 2024
His side couldn’t hold out for the victory but this EUROs just keeps delivering in every way possible.