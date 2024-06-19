Advertisement

Croatia's Andrej Kramarić joins exclusive EUROs club with Albania goal 🥳

peter fitzpatrick
·1 min read
Andrej Kramarić turned 33 today and a Croatian win would have been the perfect present but Albania had other ideas, scoring in the 95th minute to secure a famous 2-2 draw.

However, the Hoffenheim forward’s goal did still see him join a very exclusive European Championships club.

The former Leicester City man did well to gather himself after receiving the ball from substitute Ante Budimir before slotting home to make it 1-1 in a pulsating encounter.

It was his first-ever EUROs goal and one that saw him join France’s Jean-Francois Domergue and the Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder as the only players to score in the tournament on their birthday.

His side couldn’t hold out for the victory but this EUROs just keeps delivering in every way possible.