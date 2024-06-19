Croatia's Andrej Kramarić joins exclusive EUROs club with Albania goal 🥳

Andrej Kramarić turned 33 today and a Croatian win would have been the perfect present but Albania had other ideas, scoring in the 95th minute to secure a famous 2-2 draw.

However, the Hoffenheim forward’s goal did still see him join a very exclusive European Championships club.

The former Leicester City man did well to gather himself after receiving the ball from substitute Ante Budimir before slotting home to make it 1-1 in a pulsating encounter.

It was his first-ever EUROs goal and one that saw him join France’s Jean-Francois Domergue and the Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder as the only players to score in the tournament on their birthday.

Only three men have scored a European Championship goal on their birthday: 🇫🇷 Jean-Francois Domergue (1984)

🇳🇱 Wesley Sneijder (2008)

🇭🇷 Andrej Kramaric (2024) The perfect present. 🎁#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/6lq5zEb2Bv — Squawka (@Squawka) June 19, 2024

His side couldn’t hold out for the victory but this EUROs just keeps delivering in every way possible.