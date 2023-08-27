Croatian Luka Krajnović fulfilling dream of playing NCAA basketball at Gonzaga

Aug. 26—Luka Krajnović recently went on a two-week vacation with his parents and younger sister in Trogir, a scenic Croatian town on the Adriatic coast, before his 18-hour travel day last week to join Gonzaga's basketball team.

It was the family's last chance to get together for a while, one of several concessions the 19-year Krajnović is making willingly to achieve his dream of playing college basketball in the U.S.

"They're happy a lot, they're emotional," he said of his parents. "Also, they won't see me for a long time, but they know this is my dream and something I wanted to do. They're supporting me in every step of it.

"We were in discussions about it a lot during the summer, everything from if I should go or shouldn't go. We got to the final decision that it is a really good step for me."

Krajnović has long thought about playing in America. The timing is right after he completed his high school courses. As he navigated his third season of pro ball in his native Croatia, the shooting guard watched college hoops as much as possible.

He noticed the faster pace and the style offensively meshed with his strengths. The thought of making a life-changing move grew stronger in his mind. His agent made NCAA schools aware of his name — it's pronounced Cry-no-vich — and intentions. There was immediate interest from recruiters.

His union with the Zags came about quickly. Jorge Sanz, Gonzaga's director of operations, had kept an eye on Krajnović during his time with Croatia's U18 squad at international events while Sanz was assisting Spain's team.

"Everything was moving pretty quick," Krajnović said. "I heard from Gonzaga probably four weeks ago. I heard from many colleges. I talked to coach (Mark) Few 2-3 days later. After that, everything was coming to the conclusion I wanted to come to Gonzaga."

Saint Louis was also pursuing Krajnović, but he picked Gonzaga for many of the same reasons he wanted to play in the U.S. in the first place.

"When I was watching college basketball before and in my dreams it was like (as) a playmaker from Gonzaga," he said. "I wanted a new challenge and I think American basketball fits me and my play style where everything is a lot faster, players have more responsibilities in the offense and you can play more isolations.

"That fits me perfectly. I'm ready and I want that challenge."

Depending on how quickly he adapts to American basketball and Gonzaga's system, Krajnović could be an intriguing option at shooting guard or point guard as a ball-handler, playmaker and scorer. He fortifies a backcourt expected to feature Creighton transfer point guard Ryan Nembhard and returning starting point guard Nolan Hickman.

Krajnović, who says he's 6-feet-5 and 185 pounds, made a big jump in his third professional season, averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while connecting on 35.4% of 3-point attempts for Bosco in his hometown of Zagreb.

He's competed against older, physically mature players, some in their late 20s or early 30s.

In addition to playing on several Croatian age-group teams, he trained recently with the Croatian senior national team, which includes NBA players Dario Sarić and Ivica Zubac and several players on top European clubs.

"I think I'm used to the physicality in senior players so I think I can help my team through my experience with three years (as a pro). It helps me and puts me at an advantage," Krajnović said. "At first I went in a little bit shy (with Croatia's senior national team) because I was the youngest on the team. When I loosened up a little and showed what I can do it was better."

Krajnović has been putting in additional time on his perimeter shooting, both off the dribble and on the catch. He's also working on conditioning, preparing his slender frame to go against swift and strong opponents.

"Definitely my one-on-one game," he said of his strengths as a player. "My dribbling, I think I can create a lot of solutions for my teammates in one-on-one, create open shots for them and get my teammates involved."

Krajnović hopes his style of play is appealing to Gonzaga's fan base.

"I'll bring everything of myself, always put 100 percent on the court," he said. "I can't wait to see all of them."

Krajnović has a strong grasp of English, partly because he made it a priority to get a head start learning the language. Communication with teammates, coaches and professors probably won't be an issue. He's also a solid student with As and Bs on his high school report card.

"It isn't required here, but when I was younger and I started going into middle school, my dad and I talked a lot and we thought I'd need English during my life," said Krajnović, whose dad is a tennis coach and whose mom is an engineer. "So I got some extra classes during my childhood."

Krajnović joined fellow Croatians Zvonimir Ivisic (Kentucky) and Vice Zanki (Eastern Washington) as recent additions to NCAA rosters. Krajnović has practiced with Ivisic and calls the 7-2 center a friend. Gonzaga visits Kentucky on Feb. 10 at Rupp Arena after thumping the Wildcats last December at the Spokane Arena.

"We haven't talked about it," Krajnović said of Ivisic, "but I'll definitely hit him up."

Krajnović and Zanki were teammates for several years when both started playing basketball as kids. He knew Zanki was bound for the U.S. but was surprised to learn the 6-7 forward's destination was EWU, a short drive from GU's campus.

"We live really close here in Zagreb, maybe 5-10 minutes away," Krajnović said.

Krajnović traveled throughout Europe as a pro and with Croatian junior teams, but this is his first time in the U.S. He doesn't anticipate any problems with food or language and he's eager to learn more about Spokane, which is about one-third of Zagreb's population of 864,000.

"I'm definitely now looking more into (Spokane) and I think I will learn my way around it," said Krajnović, who will probably room with freshman wing Dusty Stromer. "It's going to be a lot different from what I'm used to in Croatia, but I'm looking forward to it because one of my dreams was to come to the U.S.

"Now I'm coming to play for one of the top universities."