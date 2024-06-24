Croatia vs Italy: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

It's worst-case scenario for Croatia at EURO 2024: last place in Group B heading into their final game, needing to beat Italy on Monday to reach the knockout rounds.

165 minutes into their tournament, Croatia had been beaten 3-0 by Spain and trailed Albania 1-0 with only 15 minutes left to play in game no. 2. They hadn't turned up in Germany and they deserved to go home. Then came two goals in two minutes. Then came Albania's equalizer in the 95th minute. Right back to square one, where they find themselves needing three points against the reigning, defending European champions in Leipzig.

How to watch Croatia vs Italy, stream link and start time

Kick off: Monday (June 24), 3 pm ET

Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Croatia team news, focus

To their credit, Croatia took the game to Albania in the second half (2.42 xG) after waking up from their nightmare showing at halftime (0.26 xG). No player who has appeared at EURO 2024 has any doubt over availability on Monday.

Italy team news, focus

It's not as though Italy have been world beaters themselves at EURO 2024. They beat Albania 2-1 in their opener, but weren't exactly convincing, and they were comfortably second-best in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain. Croatia are certainly there for the taking, and a dominant display would go a long way towards restoring confidence and belief in the Azzurri camp. Winger Federico Dimarco, who has played 173 of 180 minutes thus far, is an injury doubt after picking up a calf injury against Spain.

Croatia vs Italy prediction

Unless a bit of energy and life is injected into the center of midfield, Croatia will find precious scoring chances against this Italian defense. Croatia 0-1 Italy.