Croatia vs Italy: Preview, predictions and lineups

There are permutations galore on Matchday 3 in Group B, with both Croatia and Italy needing a result in Leipzig on Monday night.

Having kept Albania at arm's length after overcoming the earliest of deficits on Matchday 1, Italy were then thoroughly outclassed by Spain on Thursday night and had Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for only losing by Riccardo Calafiori's own goal.

While Spain are through as group winners, there's set to be a dogfight between the other three teams for potentially two more places in the round of 16. Avoid defeat and Italy will advance as runners-up, but a win for Croatia could eliminate the Azzurri. In this case, Luciano Spalletti will be hoping for a favour from Spain and relying on the performances of the other third-place finishers.

Croatia secured their first point of the tournament on Matchday 2 after improving considerably in the second half against Albania, but they were denied all three points by Klaus Gjasula late on.

Zlatko Dalic's side have struggled for rhythm through 180 minutes in Germany, but his substitutions did make a notable difference last time out.

Here's 90min's preview of Croatia vs Italy at Euro 2024.

Croatia vs Italy H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Croatia : 2 wins

Italy : 0 wins

Draws: 3

Last meeting: Croatia 1-1 Italy (12 June 2015) - Euro 2016 qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Croatia vs Italy on TV and live stream

Croatia team news

Dalic will make changes from the starting XI against Albania given just how poorly Croatia performed in the first half. Marcelo Brozovic was particularly erratic and should drop to the bench for Monday's game.

Lovro Majer has also struggled to make an impact off the right flank, with Ivan Perisic likely to start in an advanced position down the left. Ante Budimir could feature up top after impressing off the bench on Matchday 2.

Mario Pasalic and Luka Susic are the primary contenders to replace Brozovic in midfield.

Croatia predicted lineup vs Italy

Croatia predicted lineup vs Italy (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Modric, Pasalic; Kramaric, Budimir, Perisic.

Italy team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Italy camp, although they were worn down by a rampant Spain on Thursday night.

It'd be a surprise to see Spalletti go into Monday's game with the same starting XI and there should be some changes up top.

Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori could come in for Gianluca Scamacca and Lorenzo Pellegrini respectively. The former pair offered some exuberance off the bench against Spain.

Italy predicted lineup vs Croatia (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella, Frattesi, Chiesa, Retegui, Raspadori.

Croatia vs Italy score prediction

Spalletti lamented himself for deviating away from his principles against Spain, with the Azzurri merely attempting to contain their opponents and not play their own football. A renewed Italy outfit on Monday should be expected, especially given that they need a result.

They're facing up against a Croatia team that's appeared old and sluggish for 85% of the tournament so far, but Dalic may have found something after his changes made a big difference in their 2-2 draw with Albania.

A change in tack from the manager should improve Croatia and allow them to progress centrally instead of having to lean on crosses in wide areas. However. whether they have enough to overcome Italy is another matter. Their leading stars have really struggled thus far.

A draw works for Italy, but it'd send Croatia home.