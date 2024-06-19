Croatia vs Albania LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of Group B match today

Croatia and Albania will face off in Hamburg as both sides look to grab their first points of Euro 2024.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia team were deservedly beaten by Spain in their opening game, with a disappointing display leading to a 3-0 loss, but their recent overachievements in tournament football mean that their spirits won’t be too dampened by that result.

The Croatians, led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, will be fully aware that three points against their Balkan neighbours will stand them in good stead to qualify in second or even third place in Group B.

Albania, who are fresh of scoring the quickest goal in European Championship history, will have gained some confidence from their performance against Italy, and the competition’s second-lowest ranked team will hope to spring a surprise against their esteemed opponents.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to Germany vs Hungary and Scotland vs Switzerland:

Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania

Croatia take on Albania in the second round of fixtures in Group B, with kick-off at 2pm BST

Both sides are in need of a a crucial three points after losses to Italy and Spain in their opening matches

Luka Modric, the problem with ageing, and the worst day for Croatia’s best generation

Croatia - Albania

Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of Germany’s new generation with Euro 2024 thrashing of Scotland

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

If the start to 2006 was a famous “summer fairytale” for Germany, this could be the beginning of an even better story. It doesn’t want for youthful joy, either, as witnessed by the standing ovation for Jamal Musiala. For Scotland, there was only grim reality. There were some familiarities to that, too.

They at least had something like a belated shot, and a goal, to at least make this 5-1. It could really have been so much worse. It couldn’t have gone much better for Germany. This opening game of Euro 2024 had the feel of a properly big event beforehand, as illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s message before a raucous Flower of Scotland, but he had to witness an occasion that solely became about how big the defeat would be. Scotland were fortunate to escape with a mere four-goal loss. Everyone else was fortunate to witness Musiala.

There was a real symbolism to how he and the effervescent Florian Wirtz both scored to win the game in the opening 20 minutes, particularly with the sheer abandon of Musiala’s strike. The 21-year-old – to use head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s line before the game – certainly rocked. This was the impetuous arrival of a brilliant new German generation, but they were already away before the opposition even had time to think. That might be a common feeling by the end of this tournament, as Nagelsmann’s thrillingly synchronised team announced themselves as proper contenders.

Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of new Germany with thrashing of Scotland

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 hosts Germany will look to build more momentum after their thumping opening win over Scotland as they take on Hungary in Group A.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz starred as Germany made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign, thrashing sorry Scotland 5-1 in Munich

Julian Nagelsmann’s side now head to Dortmund to take on Hungary, who beat Germany away from home in the Nations League two years ago.

But Hungary have ground to make up if they are to reach the knockout stages, and were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their opening fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A match.

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV? Channel, time and how to watch tonight

Luka Modric, the problem with ageing, and the worst day for Croatia’s best generation

11:11 , Jack Rathborn

It only took Luka Modric 18 years. In 2006, the summer before Lamine Yamal was born, he was an unused substitute against Brazil at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. He didn’t quite get on the pitch then – blame manager Zlatko Kranjcar for that one – but a remarkable longevity took him back to Berlin, into historic company. For the Croatia captain, playing in a ninth major tournament meant he joined only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lothar Matthaus among Europeans. A few months before his 39th birthday, he became the oldest ever player at European Championships; though perhaps only for a few days, until Ronaldo and Pepe go past him.

A day of record-breakers, however, became an advertisement for youth, rather than experience. Lamine Yamal, the youngest footballer ever at this level, some 22 years Modric’s junior, delivered a star turn. Croatia lost 3-0 to Spain. It wasn’t quite as dramatic a case of a glorious career ending at the Olympiastadion as Zinedine Zidane’s, later in the 2006 World Cup, but it was a day to prompt questions. Are Croatia, finally, too old? Will time eventually catch up with the timeless Modric, boyish as his physique remains, baggy as the shorts are?

A central-midfield trio with a combined 375 caps can still pass, but perhaps they can’t press. As Spain had less of the ball than in the past, Croatia did not get close enough to them. “We weren’t aggressive enough,” said manager Zlatko Dalic. “We were too slow and too far from the players.” He felt the problem was most apparent on the flanks, not his veteran midfield, but a product of ageing can be a reluctance to get closer to younger, faster players. A problem of ageing is that every defeat gets attributed to the possibility of decline. This might simply be “a bad day”, as Dalic said. Or it could prove something symbolic, the end of an era.

Luka Modric and the problem with ageing

Is Croatia vs Albania on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today

11:10 , Jack Rathborn

Croatia go into the second game of their Euro 2024 campaign knowing only a win is an acceptable result as they chase qualification for the round of 16.

Luka Modric’s side slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in their Group B opener, and though qualification hopes are very much still alive, it was an alarming performance from the World Cup semi-finalists.

Albania’s tournament couldn’t have started more positively, with Nedim Bajrami scoring the quickest goal in tournament history after just 23 seconds. Nevertheless, they went on to lose 2-1 to holders Italy, despite putting in a spirited performance.

They will know that, despite having arguably the toughest group in the tournament, they have a great chance of making the next round if they can sneak a win against their Balkan neighbours.