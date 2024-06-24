Croatia v Italy LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of pivotal Group B clash at Euro 2024

Croatia and Italy face off in a pivotal final game in Group B on Monday night, with the winner knowing that they’ve guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Zltko Dalic’s Croatia side have been disappointing in their opening two games, with a 3-0 loss against Spain followed by a surprise 2-2 draw against Albania.

These results leave them on just one point, though they’ll be aware that a win in Leipzig will give them the four points that will likely take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

The outlook for holders Italy is a lot more positive, with the Azzurri knowing that even a draw would give them second place in Group B, though Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to cast aside any doubt after a bruising loss to Spain in the second game.

Follow all the live updates and reaction below, as well as updates from Albania v Spain in the other game in Group B:

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

Croatia face Italy in the final game of Group B, with kick-off at 8pm BST in Leipzig live on BBC One

This match will decide who finishes behind group winners Spain with Croatia needing to win to overhaul Italy

Albania face already-qualified Spain in the group’s other match, needing to win to stand a chance of qualifying

Croatia - Italy

Predicted line-ups

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, Pellegrini.

Italy team news

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Italy have started the exact same eleven in both of their matches, and though Luciano Spalletti may be considering changes, the drop-off in quality on his bench may force him to stick with a similar line-up.

Mateo Retegui showed flashes of decent play when he replaced Scamacca, while he may opt to start Bryan Cristante in this game, having brought him on at half-time of the loss against Spain. Expect the defence to stay the same.

Team news

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Neither side has picked up any known injuries from their second games, so Croatia will likely stick with a similar line-up to that of the first two matches.

Ivan Perisic played as a full-back last time out, with Gvardiol having moved into central defence, but it did not particularly help Croatia, who may look to play Perisic more advanced. Borna Sosa could replace him at left-back.

Ante Budimir did impress after coming on up front for Petkovic, who missed a couple of decent opportunities. Lovro Majer could be replaced on the wing after a disappointing performance. The midfield is set in stone.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:50 , Chris Wilson

And here’s how you can watch Albania v Spain, if you’d prefer to keep track of how Luis de la Fuente’s impressive side are getting on.

That game will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 24 June in Dusseldorf, at the same time as Italy’s match against Croatia.

It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s match.

It will kick off at 8pm BST kick-off on Monday June 24, 2024, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, and it’ll be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST.

You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

15:25 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s game between Croatia and Italy.

We kick-off at 8pm BST in Leipzig, with Albania v Spain starting at the same time in Dusseldorf as Group B comes to an end.

Spain are already through, but Croatia and Italy will face off to decide who comes in second place in the group, with both potentially qualifying in third place too.

An Italy win would potentially put Croatia out of Euro 2024, so there’s plenty of jeopardy tonight!

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:02 , Jack Rathborn

Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side are aiming to seal qualification for the last 16 in top spot in Group B when they face Albania on Monday.

La Roja have quickly placed themselves among the favourites at Euro 2024 after a 3-0 demolition of Croatia was followed by a dominant win against Italy.

And their final group game pits them against a plucky Albanian side who have picked up just one point so far despite spirited performances against Italy and Croatia.

Albania know that they need a win to keep alive any hopes of making the last 16 as one of the best fourth-placed teams, but it looks like an especially tough task against a vibrant, confident Spain team.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:02 , Jack Rathborn

Group B draws to a close on Monday night as holders Italy look to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive when they face Croatia at 8pm BST.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were dominated by Spain in their last match, and despite only losing 1-0, questions will be being asked back home about whether they’re equipped to defend their trophy at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile Croatia, who themselves were dominated by Spain in their opening match, enter the final group game off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Albania.

Both sides will be fully aware of the talent that the other possesses, with Italy knowing that would qualify them in second place (at least) and Croatia knowing that anything other than a win would likely see them exit the competition at the group stages.

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture