Croatia set to massively outnumber Italy in final Group Stage game at EURO 2024

Croatia are expected to be backed by more than double the number of Italy supporters when the two nations meet for the final EURO 2024 group stage match in Group B on Monday evening.

Croatia set to outnumber Italy in Leipzig

The decisive fixture between against Croatia will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, which has a designated capacity of around 38,000 on Monday night.

Football Italia understands that there will be around 25,000 Croatian supporters in attendance, while Italy are set to be backed by just 10,000 fans.

Italy have not yet secured automatic qualification to the knockout rounds at EURO 2024. Luciano Spalletti’s side currently sit in second with three points after the opening 2-1 victory over Albania and the subsequent 1-0 loss to Spain on Thursday.

A win or a draw against Croatia will be enough to secure second position in the group and therefore mathematically guarantee qualification to the round of 16, regardless of the result in the other Group B match between Spain and Albania.

A loss on Monday night means that Croatia will overtake Italy on points. The Azzurri would then have to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament in order to feature in the knockout rounds.