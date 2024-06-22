Croatia plan tactical and personnel changes for Italy battle

Croatia plan tactical and personnel changes for Italy battle

It is not just Italy who are planning changes for the decisive EURO 2024 clash on Monday, as Croatia could bring in Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic and bench ex-Inter players Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

The Group B game kicks off in Leipzig on Monday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Spain have already won the group thanks to their 1-0 victory over Italy, but a point would be enough to send the Azzurri through in second place.

Croatia were third in the 2022 World Cup, but had a dismal start to this tournament after falling 3-0 to Spain and then conceding a late equaliser for the 2-2 with Albania.

Coach Zlatko Dalic is bound to make changes for what becomes a must-win game against Italy.

Among the players rumoured to be stepping into the starting XI is Atalanta attacking midfielder Pasalic, as former Inter veteran Brozovic could head for the bench.

Pasalic did replace Brozovic at half-time in the second match.

Another ex-Inter player is Perisic, who was a substitute against Spain and started with Albania at left-back.

Sky Sport Italia suggest that Josko Gvardiol could return to left-back like the Spain match, having been used in central defence against Albania.

In the middle, Lecce defender Marin Pongracic is likely to get the nod.

Their problems are in attack, where both Bruno Petkovic and Ante Budimir struggled to finish off chances.

Instead, 21-year-old RB Salzburg talent Luka Sucic could be introduced in a trequartista role to effectively replicate Italy’s 4-2-3-1 formation rather than the usual 4-3-3.

(4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Pasalic, Sucic, Kramaric; Petkovic