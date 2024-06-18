Croatia midfielder Vlasic out of Euro 2024 due to injury

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic takes part in a training session for the team at the Volksparkstadion as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Soeren Stache/dpa

Croatia midfielder Nicola Vlasic is out of the Euro 2024 tournament after just one game due to a muscular injury, the national team said ahead of the second group stage game against Albania on Wednesday.

"I'm very sorry that this injury is preventing me from helping the team. But I believe in this team and will now be its biggest fan," Vlasic said.

According to a statement from the Croatian football federation, the midfielder suffered the injury during training.

Croatia are last in Group B after a 3-0 defeat to Spain last Saturday. In the group stage, they also face holders Italy.