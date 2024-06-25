Croatia fans charged over assaulting Italy supporters after Euro game

Croatian fans walk on their way into the stadium prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Four people were injured and 11 face criminal charges after a group of Croatian fans assaulted Italy supporters after the teams' Euro 2024 match, Leipzig police said on Tuesday.

Police said that some 20 Croatia fans attacked the Italians overnight. Two of the injured people had to be taken to hospital.

Proceedings were opened against eleven suspects for causing grievous bodily harm, police said.

Some 2,000 officers safeguarded the match and in all 45 offences were recorded, most of them in connection with the lighting of pyrotechnics.

Police also said that eight Croatian fans, who were previously denied entry into Germany, were caught and detained until Tuesday.