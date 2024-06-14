Croatia Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

While Luka Modric is still parading his brilliance in Croatia's midfield, the Vatreni will always back themselves to prosper at major tournaments.

Zlatko Dalic's side proved in Qatar their ascent to the World Cup final was no fluke. Following a last-16 exit at Euro 2020, Croatia progressed to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup, knocking out pre-tournament favourites Brazil along the way.

Dalic's outfit has evolved considerably from their 2018 vintage, although the principles that have seen Croatia emerge from their former dark-horse status into a potential favourite remain firmly in tact.

Here's 90min's guide to Croatia at Euro 2024.

Dalic confirmed his final 26-man squad for the tournament with Croatia playing in two warm-up matches beforehand.

Duje Caleta-Car and Josip Brekalo are the two most notable omissions, although neither snub has garnered much uproar. Overall, there isn't much change from the squad that advanced to the last four in Qatar. The starting XI, in particular, will be very familiar.

Luka Modric remains the midfield lynchpin alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic is still ever so important down the left, while Josko Gvardiol represents the very best of Croatia's next generation.

Tactics

Dalic has been wedded to the 4-3-3 formation and that won't change this summer. Modric is 38 and undoubtedly in the twilight of his career but this Croatia side still revolves around him and his midfield partners, as has been the case throughout Dalic's tenure.

Croatia's success will depend on the efficiency of their midfield triumvirate. They're no 2010 Spain, but this team will attempt to kill opponents via the control they exude in possession. Their build-up play has been aided by Gvardiol's emergence and Dalic certainly doesn't mind having his full-backs bomb on in a bid to support a functional frontline.

The manager is no idealist, though, and this team will adapt to superior opponents. Dalic, for example, changed tack in a bid to mitigate Brazil's threat during their quarter-final tie at the 2022 World Cup. Croatia's industry and savvy work without the ball ensured they kept the Selecao at bay.

Overall, this great Croatian generation, led by the underrated Dalic, has shown an ability to win matches at major tournaments in multiple ways. Such adaptability has allowed them to impress on the big stage and it'll likely serve them well in Germany this summer, especially given the group they've been drawn into.

Croatia will enter the 'Group of Death' alongside Spain and Italy, with Albania being considered a mere afterthought in Group B.

The three standout teams currently rank inside FIFA's top ten, and they'll be expected to do battle for top spot. Croatia haven't faced Spain or Italy too many times since their foundation as an independent nation and their Matchday 2 clash with Albania will be the first meeting between the two countries.

Spain knocked Croatia out of Euro 2020 following an eight-goal thriller in the round of 16. Five of Croatia's nine duels with Italy, meanwhile, have ended all-square.

Croatia's Euro 2024 group stage fixtures

Croatia's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Croatia's potential knockout opponents

Spain are the current favourites to win Group B, but given their recent history at major tournaments, Croatia could easily top it.

Should Croatia run the gauntlet and win the 'group of death', they'll rightfully be rewarded with a last-16 tie against one of the four potential third-place finishers. France and England will also likely be avoided until the final.

A second-place finish would pit them up against Group A's runner-up in the last 16. Hosts Germany are projected to win that group, with Hungary, Switzerland and Scotland set to battle it out for second spot.

Dalic will be keen to avoid entry into the knockouts via a third-place finish. In this case, Croatia would either face the winners of Group E or F - likely Belgium or Portugal - in the last 16.

Key players to watch

This Croatia team is all about its veterans, with Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic potentially lining up for their country at a major tournament for the very last time. Their respective importance to Croatia requires no explanation.

The two Croatian stalwarts have combined for 303 caps. While Modric is 38 and Perisic is coming off a long-term knee injury, both players will once again be pivotal for Dalic this summer. Perisic, in particular, has a knack for producing a clutch moment or two.

Josko Gvardiol was supreme in Qatar 18 months ago and the form he displayed down the stretch for Manchester City in 2023/24 was borderline absurd. While his role for the national team won't be quite as adventurous, Gvardiol's attacking forays which helped City to yet another Premier League title manifested his unique talent. He can do it all.

Emerging talents

Gvardiol was the breakout star at the 2022 World Cup, but Dalic's settled starting XI means it's unlikely any of Croatia's next-gen will make a discernible impression at Euro 2024.

Minutes are set to be kept to a minimum for some of the country's brightest talents this summer, with Dalic continuing to prefer experience.

However, there are two midfield stars to keep an eye out for should they enter the fray in Germany. FC Salzburg's Luka Susic was linked with a Premier League move in 2023 and enjoyed a pretty productive season in the Austrian Bundesliga, recording 11 league goal contributions in 22 games - five of which arrived on the final day of the season in a 7-1 win over LASK.

Fellow 21-year-old Martin Baturina has just two caps for the national team but an impressive start to his senior career at Dinamo Zagreb has already seen him anointed as the long-term successor to Modric in Croatia's midfield.

There had been a sense of this Croatia generation being over the hill ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but they defied such notions by beating Brazil on their way to a semi-final berth.

While this familiar squad continues to get on in age, it would be silly to write Dalic's seasoned side off at Euro 2024. Their group is tough, no doubt, but they won't shirk away from the big occasion and a runners-up spot is within their grasp given the questions that surround holders Italy entering the tournament.

Croatia, however, have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals at the Euros and a last-eight berth could be their ceiling again this summer depending on how kindly the draw falls.

Andrej Kramaric's goalscoring form at the end of 2023/24 suggests he'll be the player Croatia turn to, along with Perisic, to deliver the goods in Germany.