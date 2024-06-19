Croatia Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Match Analysis

Croatia have impressed in recent competitions but things aren’t going well for them at Euro 2024, with a draw and a defeat leaving their qualification chances hanging in the balance. But what are their Euro 2024 fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group B is a tough one, with three of the four teams in the top 10 of FIFA’s world rankings. Croatia are the lowest-ranked of those three teams, sitting 10th, but it’s close. Italy are defending European champions and sit ninth in the world. Spain are eighth, and will be hoping to add a fourth European crown, which would make them the most-successful nation in the competition’s history. Albania complete the group and many expect them to just be making up the numbers. So, will Croatia be able to make their mark alongside two European powerhouses?

Group B – Matchweek One

Croatia have faced Spain 10 times in total including at Euro 2021, with La Roja winning 5-3 after extra-time. Overall, Croatia have managed just three wins over Spain, with their most-recent victory coming in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Group B – Matchweek Two

It isn’t too often that this happens nowadays, but this will be first ever meeting between Croatia and Albania. Although, Croatia have only been playing as an independent nation post-Yugoslavia since October 1990.

Group B – Matchweek Three

Croatia have faced Italy nine times so far and after losing the first one, they’re actually unbeaten in eight. Five of those matches have been draws including each of the last three. However, Croatia did beat Italy 2-0 just after the Azzurri were crowned world champions in 2006.