Croatia coach reveals Modric is unhappy with Real Madrid over lacking playtime

Zlatko Dalic, the coach of the Croatian national team, recently talked about how the past season with Real Madrid has not been favourable for Luka Modric.

According to Dalic, Carlo Ancelotti has not used Modric much, often only bringing him on for the final few minutes of games. Dalic mentioned that Modric is unhappy with this situation.

He wants to play as much as possible and does not like being limited to just 15 or 20 minutes at the end of matches.

“As far as I know, Luka is not happy that he has been administered in doses of 15 or 20 minutes. He wants to play as much as possible,” said Dalic as quoted by AS.

Modric wants to play more

Despite being 38 years old, Modric still has a strong desire to be on the field for longer periods.

Dalic was surprised that Modric, at his age, still wants to play more, but he acknowledged that he is in excellent physical condition and just needs regular game time to maintain his form.

“It’s a bit strange that a 38-year-old wants to play so much, but Modric is in very good physical shape and just needs games. The more games, the better Luka is. And that’s something he also shows at Real Madrid.

Luka Modric wants to play more football. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He hasn’t liked those situations where he’s been coming on for 15 minutes, but that’s the way things are. Madrid is a great club and has many quality players,” said the Croatian coach.

Croatia needs Modric

Furthermore, Dalic explained that he has discussed Modric’s role in the national team with him. While there have been instances where the Croatian team considered resting him, Modric has always wanted to play as much as he can.

“We talk a lot with him about what he should play in the national team. Sometimes we wanted to keep him, but he has always wanted to play as much as possible.

“The national team is a good preparation, a great training for him. I’m aware that sometimes we have to cut him down on minutes, but he gives his maximum in whatever position he plays,” he added.

Dalic also noted that although Modric wants to play as many minutes as possible, there This decision would be made to ensure the best result for the team while also considering Modric’s condition and the demands of the game.

“I expect great things from Modric, I know he will be ready and God willing he will be healthy.

“He needs as many games as possible, but maybe he will have to be substituted sometime in the last 15 or 20 minutes, depending on the result. Although I’m sure he will prefer to play the whole match,” concluded Dalic