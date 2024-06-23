Croatia coach Dalic pays tribute to Spalletti success with Napoli

Croatia national team head coach Zlatko Dalic was full of praise for Italy CT Luciano Spalletti during the pre-match press conferences ahead of the meeting of the two nations in the decisive group stage clash at EURO 2024 on Monday night.

Before making any assessments about Italy, Dalic made sure to compliment Spalletti on his success with Napoli, specifically for winning the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season.

Dalic pays tribute to Spalletti and Napoli

“First of all I would like to congratulate him for his results, for the Scudetto with Napoli, he did very well. We know that Italian teams are set up well tactically, and we will certainly see that tomorrow,” Dalic said, reported via TMW.

“They only need one point and we will try to not let them do that by being calm and not getting nervous. Anything is possible and we are ready.”

Italy require just one point in order to mathematically guarantee their position in the EURO 2024 round of 16. However, a loss on Monday night means that Croatia will overtake the Azzurri in the Group B standings.

If either side finishes in third position, they will have to wait until all group stage matches have been completed in order to find out if they have made the cut for the knockout rounds.

Click here to read everything Dalic said about Italy during his pre-match press conference.

Click here to read everything Spalletti said about Italy and Croatia during his pre-match press conference.