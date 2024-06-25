Croatia coach criticizes referee for long stoppage-time against Italy

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic (C) leaves the pitch disappointed after the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic criticized the referee of their Euro 2024 1-1 draw with Italy for the added time of eight minutes, during which the Italians scored the equalizer.

"I would like to say that eight minutes were definitely not justified today. There were no play interruptions and not that many fouls. It annoys me that Croatia are not respected and recognized. We played far too long," he said.

The coach also questioned: "Does that happen with Portugal or Spain too?"

Luka Modrić became the oldest score at Euros as he put Croatia ahead when he stabbed in on the rebound on 55 minutes, but Mattia Zaccagni sent holders Italy into the Euro 2024 last 16 with a very late goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Croatia now risk an early exit with just two points. They must wait to see how the rest of the groups pan out in the coming days, but qualification looks unlikely.

"That hurts. It will continue to hurt in the coming days and months. I bear the responsibility if it's not enough to progress," Dalic said.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa