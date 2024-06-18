Croatia boss fed up with 'Cindarella' tag as they take on Albania

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic stands on the sidelines during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Andreas Gora/dpa

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says his side should still be feared despite their opening 3-0 loss to Spain in Euro 2024 Group B.

The third-placed side and runners-up from the last two World Cups take on Albania in Hamburg on Wednesday - with their last 16 hopes on the line. Croatia also reached the final of last year's Nations League.

"It wasn't nice to lose that first game like that. But Croatia deserve respect," Dalic told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We've been on the podium three times in international competitions. And yet we are still seen as the Cinderella of major tournaments. But we are small, we are brave - and the results show that we have done many things better than other nations in recent years."

Dalic, 57, was in an attacking mood, just as he hopes his team will be.

"In recent years, Croatia has always been better than the team was made out to be," he said.