What Croatia 2-2 Albania result means for Italy at EURO 2024

Albania confirmed they are not quite so easy to beat after a stoppage-time 2-2 draw with Croatia, which has a significant impact on Italy’s chances of qualifying for the EURO 2024 knockouts.

Sylvinho’s side had again taken an early lead, only to be overturned by two goals in quick succession.

Unlike their 2-1 defeat in the opening match, this time Albania did manage to score one of those late chances and snatched a 2-2 draw.

It means after two games in Group B, both Albania and Croatia only have one point to show for it.

So regardless of what happens in tomorrow’s showdown at the top of the group, Italy will in a worst-case scenario go into the final match with Croatia with a two-point advantage over the trailing pack.

If Albania fail to beat Spain, then Italy could even draw with Croatia in the final match and still qualify as one of the top two.

Italy through with a win tomorrow

The most important development is that if the Nazionale beat Spain on Thursday, they are already qualified for the Round of 16 and guaranteed first place.

This is because even if they lose to Croatia and Spain beat Albania, they’ll finish on equal points and Italy will have the superior head-to-head record.

If Albania beat Spain, then they too have an inferior head-to-head record with Italy, having lost the opener 2-1.

If Italy lose to Spain, then it would be a face-off with Croatia for second place in the final showdown.

More was expected of Croatia in this tournament, considering they had taken third place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They dominated possession against both Spain and Albania, yet failed to make it count with goals.