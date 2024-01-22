Criticism and ovation surround Terrence Shannon in return to Illinois basketball team

Illinois men's basketball guard Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the court on Sunday for the Fighting Illini's home game against Rutgers.

Shannon checked into the game early in the first half of an 86-63 victory at State Farm Center in Champaign. Multiple social media accounts shared the 48-second clip, which prompted mostly criticism and some support from users on X.com (formerly Twitter).

"Here comes Terrence Shannon," the Big Ten Network broadcaster said as Shannon removed his warmup shirt and approached the scorers' table to check in with 17:36 remaining in the opening half. The crowd applauded as Shannon entered the game between a pair of his teammate's free throws.

"A warm reception for Terrance Shannon after missing the last six games with a suspension," the broadcaster said.

Why was Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended?

Shannon, the Fighting Illini's leading scorer, was granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge Friday allowing his immediate return to the basketball team. The ruling comes less than a month after he faced arrest and rape charges on Dec. 28, 2023, which stemmed from an incident that occurred when Shannon visited Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the Illinois football team's game against Kansas on Sept. 8. Shannon has said he is innocent.

On Sunday, Shannon scored 16 points in 28 minutes off the bench. He shot 4-for-10 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. He added four assists, a rebound and a steal.

Media reaction to Terrence Shannon Jr.'s return

The X.com post from the Big Ten Network had nearly a million views, 155 replies and 1,200 likes as of Monday afternoon. The same video at Field of 68's X.com account had 2.5 million views, 122 replies and 1,300 likes.

Jeremy Werner of IlliniInsider.com posted his own video of the moment and called it a "huge ovation" for Shannon.

Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote about Shannon's return. "Some were outraged by his presence. ... Many others — Illini fans, naturally — have piled in to defend Shannon’s due process," he wrote. "Some of these folks even are going so far as to proclaim Shannon’s innocence, despite the tiny fact they have utterly no idea what’s true or isn’t."

Shannon led the team out of the tunnel before the game, something that Gary Parrish of CBS Sports shows "Illinois is going to be brazen about being the only power-conference basketball program to let a man facing a rape charge represent it in such a public way."

Parrish went on to say that the University of Illinois had to reinstate Shannon, but coach Brad Underwood did not have to play him. "College coaches have historically refused to play players for any number of reasons," Parrish wrote, "... So the idea that Illinois had 'no choice' but to play Shannon 28 minutes Sunday is nonsense."

Illini reaction to Terrence Shannon Jr.'s return

Illinois player Justin Harmon said he was happy to see Shannon back, while teammate Quincy Guerrier thought the team performed better in Shannon's return. Coach Underwood said Shannon seemed tired at times, but "integrated in a nice way. He was pretty solid.”

“Our team feels whole again," Harmon told The Associated Press. "We have our best player back."

The Illini (14-4, 5-2) were 4-2 in six games without Shannon, who had not played since Dec. 22 against Missouri. He wrote a plea to the Illinois student-athlete conduct panel published on Jan. 9 pleading his innocence and attesting to his character while addressing the effects the suspension could have on his basketball career.

Sahil Kurup of the USA TODAY Network contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: While facing rape accusation, Illinois basketball star receives ovation