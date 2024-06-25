Criticism 'comes with the territory' - Terry Butcher

An Ipswich Town icon who captained England has said Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad has to understand criticism “goes with the territory”.

Terry Butcher, who played for his country 77 times and Ipswich for 10 years, was speaking in response to comments made by current captain Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich striker Kane had asked for ex-England internationals-turned pundits to take more “responsibility” with what they say about the current team’s performances.

It came after the Three Lions’ 1-1 draw against Denmark in Group C of this year’s European Championship being held in Germany.

Terry Butcher (left) with Paul Gascoigne said the World Cup semi-final in 1990 was the highlight of his career [Getty Images]

Butcher, who lifted the UEFA Cup in 1981 with Bobby Robson's famous Ipswich Town team, said he was “surprised” to hear players had taken the criticism to heart.

The 65-year-old said: “I thought before the competition started we were going to win it - I really did believe that.

“But England have not played particularly well and the comments the pundits are making now are nowhere near [as critical] as the comments the pundits were making back in the day with us.

“We don’t tend to slaughter people now because in today’s society we try to be nice. It is not woke but there is a less aggressive form of punditry now.

“But if Harry Kane thinks the pundits are pretty hard now, then what happens if they don’t qualify or if they go out in the round of 16?

“It will be harsh then - it goes with the territory and if you don’t like what you hear or read, then don’t do it.

“But for us, we were motivated by criticism. It stimulated us.”

Butcher was talking exclusively to the BBC at his former school, Red Oak Primary School, in Lowestoft, where he was presiding over the Terry Butcher Football Tournament.

Speaking about the next generation of footballers, he said: “It’s a dream for everybody and it is something that can be obtained with a bit of luck and determination.

“I was pretty good but I was never selected to train with Ipswich or scouted until I was 17 – but then luckily I became a professional.

“With the young groups I have been speaking with today, I have planted a seed in their mind to say ‘you can do this if you really want to’.

“If they can show talent then it could happen – why not?”

