How critical is a Vikings win over Packers in Week 17? 'GMFB'

The Vikings have 12 wins this season. Eleven happened by one score. The other one happened back in Week One, when the Vikings beat the Packers, 23-7. The two teams get together again in Week 17, with the Packers at 7-8. And, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Packers are consensus favorites, at 3.5 points.