Criterium du Dauphine 2019, stage three results and standings: Sam Bennett sprints to commanding win

Sam Bennett benefited from some fine work by his team-mates - Velo

Ireland's Sam Bennett sprinted to a commanding victory on stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Bennett took the 177km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom after some brilliant teamwork allowed him to break clear in the final 200m.

Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert came second in the sprint, with Italian Davide Ballerini close behind him in third.

Belgian Dylan Teuns retained the yellow jersey and his three-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the general classification.

British pair Chris Froome and Adam Yates both remain in the top 10, 24 seconds behind Teuns.

The Critérium du Dauphiné on Wednesday with the 26.1km individual time trial in Roanne and concludes on Sunday in Champéry.